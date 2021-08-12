An Ashland man involved in a cross-state, cross-county drug conspiracy was sentenced Monday to serve the next 15.6 years in the federal penitentiary house.
Jesse R. Baise, 30, was listed in along with at least six others in a drug ring the North East Kentucky Drug Task Force systematically dismantled over the course of 2020. In fact, Baise was among the first to be picked up in January 2020, when court records show he sold 2 ounces of meth and a drum-style gun magazine to an informant.
Later that month, records show task force officers raided his home on Bath Avenue in Ashland, seizing three pistols, a shotgun and 463 grams of meth.
Baise pleaded guilty earlier this year to four meth and gun charges.
On Monday, a federal judge sentenced Baise to serve 188 months for the three meth trafficking convictions and 120 months for the felon with a gun conviction.
The judge ordered the sentences to be served concurrently — which means at the same time — for a total active sentence of 188 months.
Within the federal system, an inmate must serve 85% of their sentence before being released to a halfway house.
That means Baise is looking at 13 years wearing orange.
This isn’t the first time Baise has been in trouble with the law, either — back in 2018, Ashland Police found him with a Xanax, 42 grams of meth, weed and cash at a traffic stop, according to press release at the time.
Within the present drug conspiracy, so far Keith Chaffins, Paul Hart, John Knotts and Steven Lindsey have pleaded guilty to their parts. Amanda Cochran and Josh Gamble have received a third superseding indictment in the case.
