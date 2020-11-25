CATLETTSBURG An Ashland man is facing two separate indictments, according to records released by a Boyd County grand jury.
James D. Price, 49, is among the 13 people indicted last week on a range of charges, mostly drug- or theft-related.
In a direct indictment based on evidence given by the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department, Price was charged with first-offense fentanyl trafficking, after authorities said he sold a fentanyl derivative on Aug. 28.
Price’s other indictment charges him with second-offense DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of meth (first offense), first-degree possession of heroin (first offense) and failure to use a turn signal.
Those charges relate to a Nov. 4 incident in which Boyd County deputies pulled over Price for failing to use his turn signal, according to an arrest citation. Appearing high, Price was asked to step out of the vehicle, court records show.
When he got out, deputies said he dropped a meth pipe on the ground.
Later on, deputies found meth inside a pack of Marlboros and a smidgen of heroin inside Price’s watch pocket, according to the citation.
An indictment is merely a formal accusation made by a grand jury, a group of citizens called to establish the probable cause of a felony. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.
The following people were indicted by the grand jury:
• Alexandra Ball, 28, of Louisa, was indicted on a sole count of identity theft.
• Erin M. Arrington, 30, of Huntington, was indicted on one count of first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense) and one count of possession of marijuana.
• Jessica N. Mays, 26, of no fixed address, was indicted on one count of first-degree possession of heroin (first offense) and one count of second-degree possession of an unspecified substance (first offense).
• Derrick Q. Porter, 44, of Catlettsburg, was indicted on one count of third-offense DUI, one count of third-offense driving on a suspended license due to DUI, first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense) and two traffic violations.
• Sandra K. Lewis, 72, of Huntington, was indicted on a sole count of third-degree burglary.
• Nicholas M. Patrick, 38, of Pikeville, was indicted on a sole count of third-degree burglary.
• Melissa N. Patrick, 33, of Carrie, was indicted on a sole count of third-degree burglary.
• Savannah L. Pitts, 23, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of third-degree burglary.
• Joshua D. Barrett, 28, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of third-degree burglary.
• John P. Brown, 60, of Olive Hill, was indicted on one count of shoplifting less than $500 in value, one count of resisting arrest, one count of first-degree possession of an unspecified substance (second offense) and tampering with physical evidence.
• Amity R. Hinkle, 30, of Rush, was indicted on one count of third-degree burglary and one count of first-degree possession of heroin (first offense).
• Leisa R. Littleton, 47, of Rush, was indicted on one count of first-offense DUI, one count of first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense), one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and three traffic violations.
