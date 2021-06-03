Kentucky State Police arrested an Ashland man on charges related to child sexual abuse material.
Jonathan M. Whitt, 33, was arrested at an Ashland residence on Thursday after an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation revealed the suspect uploaded images of child sexual exploitation online.
Whitt, who is lodged in the Boyd County Detention Center, is charged with one count of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor — a class D felony — and one count of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
The Kentucky ICAC Task Force is comprised of more than 26 local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. Its mission is to assist state and local law enforcement agencies in developing a response to cyber enticement and child sexual abuse material investigations.