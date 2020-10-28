CATLETTSBURG An Ashland man is facing a child pornography charge and other charges after city police served a search warrant at his home, according to court records.
Adam F. Childers, 68, was charged Monday with 15 counts of possession of child pornography and 15 counts of promoting a a minor in a sexual performance. He is being held at the Boyd County Detention on $5,000 bond.
According to court records, Ashland Police served the warrant in the 2100 block of Mante Street in Ashland on Monday morning. After finding Childers had child pornography at the home, he was taken into custody, records show.
