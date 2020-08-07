GREENUP An Ashland man was arrested at a traffic stop last week after police uncovered a gun and drugs, according to a criminal citation.
The man also a couple outstanding warrants stemming from a June 29 incident in which he was accused of assaulting a woman and destroying some property.
A criminal citation states Worthington Police stopped 26-year-old Anotonio C. Roan July 28 in the area of Lexington Avenue and Hamer Street in Flatwoods after following him the Super Quik in Raceland.
After getting a hit on Roan’s warrants, officers searched his 2012 Chevy Malibu and found a loaded pistol tucked between the driver’s seat and the center console and an Adidas bag containing a vial of heroin, a vial of meth and a vial of an unknown drug, court records show.
Also inside the bag was a pack of “Stoney Patch” candies, a suspected marijuana edible resembling the popular “Sour Patch Kids” gummy, according to the citation.
Roan’s license was found to be suspended, records show.
In regards to the June 29 incident, a complaint warrant sworn out by the victim states Roan punched her in the face, held a gun against her head and threatened to kill her. The victim stated she suffered a black eye and a concussion due to the assault.
Roan is also accused of breaking the same victim’s 62-inch LG Smart TV and her iPhone 8, another warrant states.
Roan has been charged with possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of meth (first offense), first-degree possession of heroin (first offense), first-degree possession of an unknown substance (first offense), improperly driving on the left side of the road, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on suspended license, second-degree assault and first-degree criminal mischief.
He is being held at the Greenup County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond, according to online jail records.
