ASHLAND A man died after his house caught fire on Wednesday afternoon in Ashland.
Kevin Setzer, 63, was on the second floor of a home at 2225 Carter Ave. when a fire started in the living room on the first floor, according to Ashland Fire Chief Greg Ray.
Ray said the cause is still under investigation, but the fire department suspects an electronic device, such as a speaker, caught fire.
No foul play is suspected, said Ray.
“It was accidental,” said the chief.
The victim’s wife was away from the home at the time. A neighbor noticed the fire and called 911.
Ashland Mayor Matt Perkins commended first responders in Thursday's City Commission meeting, citing Wednesday's fire as an example.