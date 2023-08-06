CANNONSBURG An Ashland man has died after a one-vehicle wreck in Boyd County on Saturday.
Marvin (Sean) Hogsten, 51, has died, according to Boyd County Coroner Mark Hammond.
Preliminary investigation indicated a vehicle driven by Hogsten exited Keyser Creek Road crossing Shopes Creek in the Cannonsburg area and came to rest on its side in a culvert.
Hogsten was entrapped when emergency personnel arrived on the scene and began rescue operations, according to a news release.
First-responders were called to respond at around 3 p.m. Hogsten was pronounced deceased at 3:30.
The Boyd County Sheriff’s Department and the county coroner’s office are leading the investigation, which is ongoing.
Assisting agencies include the Cannonsburg Fire Department, Boyd County EMS, Kentucky State Police, Summit-Ironville Fire Department and England Hill Fire Department.