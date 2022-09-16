GREENUP An Ashland man was picked up by the Boyd County Sheriff's Department on Monday and charged with the theft of a Harley Davidson.

According to court documents, John Bryan, 30, was involved in a motor vehicle theft on April 20 in Greenup County.

The complaint warrant states that a 1999 Harley Davidson motorcycle, valued between $1,000 and $10,000, was lifted from an owner in Worthington.

Bryan is on Greenup's court docket Sept. 26 for a preliminary hearing.

Theft by unlawful taking is a class D felony in Kentucky.

Bryan is not currently in custody, according to local jail websites, but he is facing one to five years in prison if convicted.

