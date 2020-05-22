ASHLAND An drunken man is accused of resisting arrest during a late Wednesday domestic violence call in Ashland.
David S. Allen, 23, of Ashland, was charged in Boyd County District Court with public intoxication, resisting arrest, fleeing on foot, criminal mischief and multiple counts of assault. He is currently being held at the county jail on no bond due to a probation violation — bond in the fresh case has been set at $1,000, according to online jail records.
A criminal citation shows police were called to the 1300 block of Beech Street at 9:38 p.m. for reports of a domestic violence situation. Allen was accused of assaulting his live-in girlfriend, causing a bruise on her face.
While the victim spoke with police, Allen ran around the apartment building, finally being located at his home asking to hug his child, court records show.
“It was apparent he was manifestly under the influence of an alcoholic beverage,” the arresting officer wrote.
When officers tried to stand Allen up, he pulled away, records show. Two officers eventually took Allen to the ground and a third one put the cuffs on him, according to the records. He was taken to King's Daughter Medical Center for treatment due to injuries incurred from a fight he got into prior to officers arrival, the citation states.
Allen refused medical treatment at the hospital, police noted.
