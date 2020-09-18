ASHLAND A West Virginia State Police child pornography investigation resulted in an arrest on the Bluegrass side of the Ohio River.
Mark A. Nolan Jr., 39, of Ashland, was arrested and charged in Boyd County District Court with 15 counts of possession of child pornography earlier this week. Nolan was being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on $20,000 bond, per online jail records.
A criminal citation filed by the Ashland Police Department states Mountain State troopers initiated the investigation after receiving a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Since 1998, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has run a CyberTipline, which receives reports from the public and Internet providers about suspected child pornography, sex trafficking in children, online grooming of minors and other crimes that occur against children on the World Wide Web.
After a review by the center, reports are passed along to law enforcement for independent investigation.
After vetting the tip, West Virginian authorities turned over the case to Ashland PD, the citation states. A search warrant was obtained and carried out on Carl Perkins Drive Tuesday afternoon, records show.
Police said officers found several cell phones containing child pornography in Nolan’s possession.
