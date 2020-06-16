CATLETTSBURG Sporting a five o’clock shadow, an Ashland man with a pop-star hair-do was arraigned Friday on sexual abuse charges.
Steve A. Hackworth, 23, was arraigned by Judge George Davis III on three counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of intimidating a witness in a legal process. The charges stem from an indictment issued by a Boyd County grand jury on June 3.
Citing Hackworth’s criminal history, the judge set bond at $50,000.
Another man, 38-year-old Thomas H. Willmott, of Richmond, was indicted with evidence tampering in relation to the case. Willmott is believed to have destroyed evidence related to Hackworth’s case in April, according to Commonwealth Attorney Rhonda Copley. The Richmond man is not a co-defendant in the case, but the two are indictments are interrelated, Copley noted.
Hackworth was previously charged in 2017 with a sexual offense, but pleaded guilty to a transaction with a minor charge a year later. Given five years of probation in that case, he ended up serving it out in prison after being revoked.
Shortly after being discharged from parole, Hackworth was hemmed up on the current charges.
Hackworth is due back in court on July 17.
