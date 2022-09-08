CATLETTSBURG With various delays out of the way, jury selection will begin Oct. 3 in the case of an Ashland man accused of sexual abuse against a child.
Joseph Falor, 27, is charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor, according to court documents.
Falor appeared briefly in Boyd County Circuit Court via Zoom on Thursday where his attorney told Boyd Circuit Judge John Vincent that they were prepared for Falor’s jury trial.
According to previous reports from The Daily Independent, Falor was charged March 16, 2020, after he was accused of molesting a 6-year-old girl in March 2020.
The prosecution directly filed his initial charge with the court and a grand jury tacked on another count of sexual abuse indicating a separate incident took place between April and November 2019.
In July 2021, Falor was found to be competent to stand trial by Judge Vincent.
On Thursday, Falor was on the docket for a pre-trial conference, during which defense attorneys and the Commonwealth typically discuss plea agreements or other points of interest to sort out any issues before a trial begins.
Falor’s attorney told the judge on Thursday that he was prepared to begin on the scheduled date.
Falor remains in the Boyd County Detention Center, where he’s been since he was arrested.