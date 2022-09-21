ASHLAND Ashland Police reported a man was arrested last Friday for brandishing a firearm during an altercation.
Jeffrey L. Browning, 54, of Ashland, was picked up last week after police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Central Avenue after a disturbance was called in, according to court documents.
The responding officer reported that dispatch advised him that an altercation escalated and Browning pulled a gun and pointed it at the victim.
The report states that witnesses informed police that Browning had handed the weapon off to another male at the scene to conceal.
Browning admitted to police that he gave the firearm to his brother and that he had been drinking at the time of the incident, according to court records.
Police note that Browning was arrested at 9:42 p.m. and was then transported to the Boyd County Detention Center.
As of this writing, Browning is not in custody, according to online inmate listings.
Browning is charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, a class D felony and punishable with up to five years in prison.
Attempting to conceal the weapon led to a charge of tampering with physical evidence, which is also a class D felony.
