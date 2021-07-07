ASHLAND The Ashland Lions Club, which has resumed weekly in-person meetings following a year-plus hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has named David Anderson to lead the organization for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
The club’s ceremonial gavel was presented to the incoming president during the June 29 meeting at the Ashland Elks Lodge. Anderson, currently the assistant vice president and a loan officer at Kentucky Farmers Bank, is a 2004 graduate of Kentucky Christian College. He’s worked at KFB for eight years, but he has 18 total years of banking experience. Anderson is also well-known as an official for local high schools sports — he’s been involved in that for 17 seasons.
Other new officers, according to a press release, of the Ashland Lions Club for the upcoming year are Beth Workman (vice president) and Chuck Adkins (secretary/treasurer).
“It’s an honor to be elected to lead a club with such a rich and vital history,” Anderson said. “The Ashland Lions Club has been serving the community for nearly 100 years and is a great opportunity for anyone looking to become more involved in the city of Ashland.”
The Ashland Lions Club was chartered on Feb. 12, 1924. It meets every Tuesday at noon at the Elks.
Visit the Ashland Lions Club Facebook page for more information.