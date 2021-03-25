ASHLAND The Ashland City Commission voted unanimously Thursday evening to retain a Louisville law firm to represent the city when a settlement is announced in the National Prescription Opioid Litigation taking place in a federal court in Ohio.
City Attorney Jim Moore said several defendants in the case — opioid manufacturers and producers — appear to be nearing a settlement in the class action lawsuit that includes cities and counties from all 50 states affected by the opioid epidemic.
Moore said the settlement may amount to a $26 billion lump sum to be divided among thousands of jurisdictions.
At Thursday's meeting, the city commission approved a first reading to employ Grabhorn Law Office, Bahe, Cook, Cantley and Nefzger and Wilhoit Law Office — all firms based in the Louisville area — to represent the city's claims once a settlement is reached.
With so many hands in the potential pot, Moore said having the city represented by the firms will give them a leg up on its claims, which could result in more monies coming to city.
“One way they might calculate this up is based on the amount of prescription opioids distributed at local pharmacies,” Moore told the commission. “Around here, there was a pipeline of pills coming up from Florida and elsewhere, so that could be a factor that could see increased compensation.”
Added Moore: “That's not something that would be brought up if we were to collect under the class action itself.”
The attorneys will collect 30% in settlement fees — that's contingent on what the city gets awarded. Moore said with the possibility of higher compensation, it's worth the legal services.
“They're not just representing us, but multiple governments across Kentucky,” Moore noted.
Mayor Matthew B. Perkins — before calling for a vote — said that “all of us support getting restitution for the death and job loss that has occurred due to opioid addiction.”
“Every family in this city has been touched in some way by addiction,” Perkins said. “I think we have suffered as much as anywhere in this country from the epidemic.”
The city commission also took the following actions Thursday:
• Perkins announced the city will be pushing back its profit and individual occupation taxes to reflect the new federal deadline of May 17. Moore asked for a move to be put into an ordinance for the next meeting, on April 8. With only a week between the next meeting and the current deadline, Perkins said he will announce the move on the city website and through other channels so folks will know ahead of time.
• Approved first reading of a $49,000 match for a $196,000 grant from the federal government for a rehabilitation project on Dawes Street. City Manager Mike Graese said the monies approved will be put toward pre-engineering for a drainage and sidewalk project akin the Pollard Mills project. Graese said the lack of sidewalks makes the area unsafe for children and there are drainage issues. During project, Graese said pipes will be replaced since the road is already open.
• Approved first reading of a $50,000 match for $200,000 grant a street-scape project on Winchester Avenue stretching from 7th Street to 12th Street and from 18th Street to 21st Street. This will essentially expand the downtown street-scape project, Graese said.
• Issued final approval on a chemicals necessary for the utility department.
• Issued final approval of the allocation of a $25,000 grant from the American Electric Power Foundation to the Ashland Tourism Commission for downtown development. Commissioner Amanda Clark, who works for AEP, abstained from the vote.
• Perkins asked Graese to look into plans to restart the city's recycling program, after Commissioner Cheryl Spriggs asked the city manager about the cost of recycling vs. the cost of trash through Rumpke.
• Commissioner Josh Blanton said the city, particularly its downtown, is preparing for a post-COVID-19 life. He said various entities in the city, such as Visit Ashland and the Paramount, are gearing up for what's to come. Blanton expressed cautious optimism as COVID-19 numbers begin to dip.
• Perkins issued a hat trick of proclamations, to wit: March 22-26 would be Women's Week, the month of March would be Red Cross month and Friday, March 26, would be Social and Emotional Learning Day.
• Prior to the meeting, Perkins expressed concern about appearing too low in his seat in the commission chambers. Jokingly, he asked for a “mayoral booster seat.”
• The commission wished long-serving Commissioner Marty Gute a happy birthday. Gute, the longest-serving member of the commission, said he was “happy and blessed to be here.”
