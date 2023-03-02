People flocked to Frankfort Thursday to voice their opposition to House Bill 470, which was moving through the Kentucky legislature.
Members of Ashland Ky Pride and representatives from Kentucky People’s Union were among the bill’s protesters in the Annex and Capitol buildings.
Desiré Layne, VP of Ashland Ky Pride, said she was “standing up for our trans community members, our trans brothers, sisters, non-conforming … we came down here for the right to be your authentic self.”
The House passed HB 470 — a measure that states that the provision of gender transition services to a person under 18 by a health care provider or mental health care provider is unethical and unprofessional conduct — on a 75-22 vote. Essentially, gender transition procedures on people under 18 would be prohibited.
It was previously approved by the House Judiciary Committee.
According to the Courier Journal (Louisville), the bill limits medical services tied to gender transitions for minors, rather than penalizing elements of social transitioning like using pronouns.
Health care professionals who provide gender transition services could be investigated and could risk losing their licenses.
The bill will move on to the Senate.
Rep. Jennifer Decker, R-Waddy, is the sponsor of the bill. She said she filed it to protect children from “irreparable damage.”
Layne said this isn’t the only bill in this legislative session with potentially tragic circumstances involving gender identity that jumped out at her and others.
“I was sitting at home looking up some legislation information to get ready for what would come,” Layne said. “I stumbled upon this bill along with many other bills.”
The way Layne views it, this measure could have a “a huge impact, a deadly impact.”
“There would be many trans youth forced to de-transition, forced to be somebody that they’re not, forced to be uncomfortable in their own skin every day,” she said.
Layne estimated hundreds of the bill’s opponents showed up to passionately express their thoughts. She called the scene “energetic,” and that they were “ready for the fight.”
“Ashland Pride is here,” she said. “We are a loving community and we are ready to help anyone. … We came down here for trans youth. Trans youth struggle with their mental health in general, and a lot of times don’t have the support at home. A lot of times the only place they feel comfortable enough to be themselves is at school.”
With the last remark, Layne was referring to Senate Bill 150, which, according to the Human Rights Campaign, could force teachers to disclose LGBTQ+ students’ identity to their parents. It also prohibits a school district from requiring school personnel or pupils to use pronouns for students that do not conform to that student’s biological sex.