ASHLAND Ashland JROTC students gain practical experience in leadership over the course of their program.
“This is an opportunity to put them into positions where they’re applying what they learn in the classroom, go out there, make mistakes and learn from their mistakes,” said LTC (R) John Turner, Senior Army Instructor at Ashland Blazer High School.
The goal of the program is to prepare students to become productive citizens no matter the path they choose after high school. Turner said they use the Army’s core values to teach leadership skills and more. Those values are are loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity and personal courages.
Students choose to go into the work force, college, military or ROTC in college. All are viable options and no enlistment is required during or after the program. Students can have no interest in pursuing the military and gain a lot from the program, explained Turner. Those who do choose a military career are well prepared.
“I’ve definitely learned a lot about leadership,” said cadet battalion commander Aryn Dougans. “I have learned how to read a compass … I learned how to file my taxes, I’ve learned how to apply for an apartment, I’ve learned how to buy a car. JROTC really just teaches you valuable life lessons so when we get out into the real world, we know what to do.”
The students start out in Let 1. No matter their grade, the first year in the program lands them in the Let 1 class. They work their way through each Let as the years go on all the way through Let 4, if they began as freshmen.
Mondays and Thursdays are classroom days where the students dive into the Army Standards and learn from the curriculum set out by the Army. Tuesdays are skills days where the students have hands-on learning.
“The skills day could be anything from learning how to do drill and ceremony, learning how to tie knots, first aid or other topics related to our curriculum,” said Turner.
Wednesdays are dress days, where the cadets are dressed in accordance to Army standards.
“Our uniforms, I think are really pretty,” said Dougans.
Fridays are physical training days, which earn cadets their physical education credit.
Turner said the program is cadet-run; his job is to oversee and correct when needed.
“Our goal is to develop leaders and prepare them for life after high school, and I think the best way to do that is put them in positions of leadership and responsibility,” said Turner.
Turner emphasized that leadership cannot be learned from a book. There is a time and place for studying the concept and what it looks like, but putting it into practice takes it a step further and gives students a chance to experience it.
“We actually put you in positions of leadership and responsibility, actually evaluate you, give feedback on what you’re doing and where you can learn from your mistakes,” said Turner.
Turner also said students crave the challenge. They want to be pushed physically and mentally, and the JROTC program does just that.
For Dougans, part of the challenge is managing her time. She not only has her goals to reach and plan for post-high school, but she is responsible for the other cadets as well. Ashland is preparing for inspection by the U.S. Army in March. She plays a big role in the inspection.
Turner says they never give a cadet something they don’t believe they can handle and are there to help along the way when needed.
“We’re never going to give these cadets something they can’t handle,” said Turner. “In everything we do, instructors are there every step of the way, making sure they’re safe. We can’t just throw cadets loose on their own without the proper supervision. If we give them a task, we have to make sure they are properly trained to do it. If we don’t do that, then we’ve failed as instructors. The last thing you need to do is put a cadet in to a position of responsibility and have them fail because as instructors we didn’t do our job to adequately prepare them to be successful.”
Turner passionately speaks about the role he and MSG Randy Phillips play in developing students into productive citizens. Turner consistently shares that his role is to create a safe space in which students can learn, try to lead, make mistakes and ask questions without fear.
The two support students in all aspects. Dougans shared she was having a rough time personally the week The Daily Independent visited the program. Dougans said the instructors were there to help and guide her through the situation at hand. She said they provided her with life lessons.
Each student comes in with a different natural talent set, and Turner works to push each student his or her way. He also helps students understand that everyone has a role. The Lieutenant Colonel shared that a student who is more naturally talented or has hit goals others want to achieve, are great inspirations for other students.
Dougans was selected for the role, about which she was hesitant, but said Turner and Phillips had faith in her, so she gave it a shot. She is a compassionate leader who cares for each of those under her command.
“Building a connection with the cadets is very important,” said Dougans. “I want them to feel like they can trust me and come to me with anything … with personal things, because that's what I'm here for. I'm just not here to be your battalion commander during school and then not talk to you for the rest of the day.”
Dougans said she has nearly all of the cadets on Instagram and Snapchat and tries to keep in touch, and check in on them. Dougans said she wants her fellow cadets to feel comfortable with her and called everyone a friend.
Each student in the program keeps a portfolio that is on paper as well as accessible online. The tabs show progress and give details on what is required of the student. Each tab lays out projects and tasks that must be completed within their Let year.
One part of the program is goal-setting. They have individual physical and academic goals as well as goals as a battalion.
Dougans’ goals are grades, scholarships and a test to become a certified CNA. She’s had to bunker down and study harder. She said COVID made making the grades a more difficult task, something many students have experience. She had to put it as a priority, cut back hours at work and make it happen.
Turner said how to set goals is a big part of the program. Turner encourages the cadets to create attainable, specific goals. “Better grades” is attainable, but not specific enough. “Nothing less than a B” or “no less than an A” is specific.
They use the acronym SMART, which stands for smart, measurable, attainable, relevant and timely. Then they work all year toward their goals. The cadets can see the goals, accomplish them and have “the satisfaction of crossing it off.”
They then review the goals, revisit them and learn form them as they move on to the next goal.
As a battalion, the goal is in sit-ups. During their march inspection, they will need to show measurable progress to the Army. They work every Friday on the goal during PT. Turner says they aren’t quite there, but they are close, and he is confident they will get there by the time inspection rolls around.
Turner said it's rewarding as instructors, to see the smile on their face and the gleam in their eyes as they complete a challenge.