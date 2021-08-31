ASHLAND Sewer line repairs were completed Monday on Greenup Avenue, but the weather may delay filling in the massive hole on one of Ashland’s busiest thoroughfares.
Utility Director Mark Hall confirmed Monday the sewer lines that led to the massive sink hole on Greenup a couple weeks ago have been repaired and a contractor is currently working on patching the road.
Hall said he did not have a timeline on when the hole would be filled, citing the heavy thunderstorms in the forecast anticipated this week.
Hall said the repairs on the two lines that led to an 15-foot sinkhole opening during midday traffic earlier this month were straight-forward repairs, but “painstakingly slow.”
Motorists are still advised to circumnavigate the work zone at 17th Street and Greenup Avenue by taking Winchester at 16th Street and dropping back down at 18th Street.
As described in last week’s city commission meeting, crews will be checking for other potential trouble spots along Greenup. Hall said Monday the city will begin running cameras along the lines to inspect as soon as the weather breaks this week.
Much of the Ashland system is combined sewer, meaning the lines transport raw waste as well as rain water — heavy rains could delay checking these lines.
