ASHLAND Roughly two dozen people appeared at the riverfront in Ashland Wednesday to mark National Grief Awareness Day.
The event served as a way for Community Hospice to support families through their time of grief.
“It’s a way for them to remember that special relationship that they had with their loved one and, even though they are gone, they still have those memories,” said Beth Taylor, the marketing and community outreach director for Community Hospice. “It’s just a way for us to help the community remember their loved ones and support them in their grief journey.”
This year marked the second year of honoring National Grief Awareness Day that Community Hospice has arranged. Taylor said these events are not solely for the families of hospice, but for the whole community.
“Probably about half of all the clients that we serve in our bereavement department have not had a hospice experience,” Taylor said. “If there’s somebody in the community that’s had a tragic loss and they’re having a difficult time dealing with that, our counselors are more than happy to work with them as well. That’s kind of our way of giving back to the community.”
Taylor said that once a patient passes on into the afterlife that the services they provide does not stop there.
“Once the patient dies, our work is not finished,” Taylor said. “We continue to follow up with families for 13 months after their loved ones have passed away to make sure that they have the support that they need and that they are coping effectively. Events like these are hugely important — most of their close friends and family are going through that same kind of grief.
“To have somebody outside who is an expert in grief care can be very beneficial to people.”
Taylor said she wants the community to know that they are not alone in times of grief and that people at the Community of Hospice are there to support them.
The balloon release with heartfelt messages attached floated into the air just a little before 4 p.m. Wednesday.