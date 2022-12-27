EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second part of a two-part series. The first story was published in Monday’s edition.
ASHLAND Ashland High School produced an impressive list of graduates that became nationally known, or had a lot to do with people that were. That wasn’t lost with Paul Blazer High School. Millions of Johnny Carson fans may not recognize the name Bob Smith from PBHS’s first graduating class in 1963, even though millions of people nightly got to enjoy his comedy.
After mailing jokes to the king of late night TV, Smith became a writer for “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.” He eventually became Carson’s head writer, and stayed on as head writer of “The Tonight Show With Jay Leno” after Carson retired. Diana Judd was also in PBHS’s Class of ’63. She changed her first name to Naomi and became known around the world with her daughter Wynonna, as the mother half of the Judds, which became the largest-selling duo in country music history.
Charlie Reliford (Class of ’74) became a well-known umpire locally but took it to greater heights working as an umpire in MLB. He earned a reputation as one of the best and called multiple World Series and later became a MLB umpire supervisor. Chuck Anderson from the Class of ’76 ruled the football field at Putnam Stadium before becoming a rare three-star Army general, many years after graduating from West Point Military Academy.
Megan Neyer would have graduated from PBHS in 1980, but after her sophomore year she went to train in Mission Viejo, California. Neyer qualified for the 1980 Summer Olympics, which the USA boycotted because of the Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan. She became a world champion diver, and won every NCAA national diving championship she competed in (eight), before being named Best Diver of the Last Quarter Century (male or female). Drew Hall from PBHS Class of 1981 had a stellar career pitching for Ashland, and Morehead State University before being the third pick of the first round in the 1984 MLB Draft. The southpaw began his MLB career with the Chicago Cubs, and later played for the Texas Rangers and Montreal Expos.
Ashley Judd went by Ashley Ciminella, her father’s (Ashland native Michael Ciminella) last name, when she graduated from PBHS in 1986. She also graduated from the University of Kentucky, and Harvard University, and in 1991 appeared in two episodes of “Star Trek:The Next Generation.” In 1992, Judd was in “Kuffs,” the first of 23 movies she appeared in. She won several acting awards and was one of several women selected as “Time” (magazine) 2017 Person of the Year. She was the first actress to make a claim of sexual impropriety against film producer Harvey Weinstein, who is now serving a 23-year prison sentence.
Brandon Webb (Class of ’97) was a clutch pitcher for Ashland and the Kentucky Wildcats, and later with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He won the Cy Young Award in 2006, given to the best baseball pitchers in MLB of the National and American leagues. Webb was also a three-time All-Star from 2006-2008 and was the National League wins leader in 2006 and 2008.
Before PBHS, several graduates of Ashland High School became well known, and even before that three very special brothers dating back to Central High School, which was at the current home of Crabbe Elementary School, lived extraordinary lives. Karl, Tom and George Zerfoss became the only trio of brothers to ever play basketball for the Kentucky Wildcats. They all also served in the U.S. military. Karl Zerfoss from CHS Class of 1912, also played baseball for the Wildcats. He taught at George Williams College from 1930-1958. In 1989, Karl was featured in a set of Kentucky Wildcats collectors’ basketball cards.
Tom graduated from CHS in 1913 and transferred to Vanderbilt after his freshmen year. He also played football for Vanderbilt and was named All South Football Player by “The Courier Journal” and “The Tennessean.” Tom graduated from Vanderbilt’s School of Medicine, and he and his wife Dr. Kate Zerfoss started Vanderbilt’s Student Health Center, which in 1967 was renamed after them. Tom was also Vandy’s athletic director and an assistant football coach.
George Zerfoss graduated from CHS in 1915 and also was on the Wildcats football and baseball teams. He transferred to Vanderbilt after his freshman year, and became the first Wildcat to transfer to another college and transfer back to Kentucky. George played semi-pro baseball and became an agricultural engineer for the Tennessee Valley Authority.
Those hitting the national spotlight from Ashland High School include socialite Anita Cannon Myers Madden (Class of 1950). For nearly 40 years, Madden held the philanthropic Kentucky Derby party at Hamburg Place, a farm owned by Madden and her husband, Preston Madden, which raised money for Bluegrass Boys Ranch. Hamburg Place produced five winners each in the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes. The parties which brought major stars to Kentucky received national publicity. In the 1990s, the Prestons sold a large part of the farm, which became Hamburg Pavilion, one of the largest commercial and residential developments in Kentucky.
Jim Host (Class of 1955) became one of Ashland’s greatest baseball players and later played minor league baseball. He formed Host Communications in Lexington, which became a huge player in marketing NCAA sports. Host Communications was acquired by IMG in 2007 for $74.3 million. In 1998 John Koskinen from Ashland Class of 1957 was chosen to lead Year 2000 Conversion. President George W. Bush used Koskinen to help out with the financial crisis of 2008, he received the nickname “Mr. Fix-It.” Koskinen also served as IRS Commissioner under President Barack Obama.
Chuck Woolery (Class of 1959) began his career at Ashland’s WCMI and became a household name after becoming the original host of “Wheel of Fortune” in 1975. He went on to host “The Love Connection,” a hit game show in the 1980s that was even mentioned in Tone Loc’s hit “Funky Cold Medina,” the second rap single to ever sell over one million copies. Woolery had his own Top 40 pop hit in 1968 with “Naturally Stoned,” as part of the duo The Avante Garde. Woolery later tried his hand at country music, hosted more game shows and had The Chuck Woolery Show (talk show) in 1991.
Noah Adams (Class of 1960) also began his illustrious career at Ironton’s WIRO, before moving to WSAZ Radio in Huntington. He began working for National Public Radio in 1975. In 1982, he joined Susan Stamberg as co-host of NPR’s afternoon show “All Things Considered,” that is also is carried outside of the U.S. Adams also became a prolific author.
Larry Conley (Class of 1962) was a star player on Ashland’s 1961 Sweet 16 State Champion basketball team and 1962 state runner-up team. He helped UK to be National runner-up in the 1966 NCAA Tournament. After Conley played in his first game for the Kentucky Colonels of the ABA, he was drafted into the military. In 1979, Conley and Dick Vitale were hired on the same day to become ESPN’s first college basketball color commentators.
Before Ellis Johnson (AHS Class of 1929) scored the first points in the Adolph Rupp era at UK, he had already been the only student on the committee to select Rupp as coach. Johnson was the first at UK to earn a letter in four sports and was an All-American in basketball. He led Ashland HS to the national championship in basketball in 1928. He was head basketball coach at Morehead State and Marshall and in multiple halls of fame.