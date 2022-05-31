Lillian Sebastian has accomplished a feat few ever do. She attended every single day of school for her entire career.
Sebastian will graduate Thursday from Ashland Blazer High School and cap off a run of perfection having attended 2,275 school days straight.
She will walk across the stage with a grade point average around 4.4, in the top five of her class and with a number of school track records. Sebastian said she is in nearly all of the clubs at school. This is one more accolade Sebastian can add to her resume.
Sebastian is a part of a family tradition of perfect attendance.
Carlisle Clark, her cousin, graduated in 2014 completing the task and her sister Langley Sebastian graduated in 2020 with perfect attendance.
Lillian is the final in the line of students in the family left to cross the stage without missing a moment. She doesn’t believe she would have done so with out the family she has.
Her grandmother is Patsy Lindsey, the former Director of Pupil Personnel for the district and a current board member.
“My Grammy was the attendance lady at the head office … it was ingrained and it wasn’t really an option,” said Sebastian. “I didn’t know I could take a sick day until it was too late, and it was too late to go back and ruin what I’d already done.”
Once Sebastian watched Clark receive an award for the effort, that’s when it truly became a goal for Sebastian. She will receive a $2,500 Perfect Attendance Scholarship funded through community partners, according to Christine Scott, Ashland’s current Director of Pupil Personnel.
Sebastian doesn’t know if she would make the decision to strive for perfection if she was in kindergarten and looking toward 13 years of school, but is grateful she accomplished the feat.
Having late nights because of track meets or just needing a mental health day made the task difficult at times. She said she is lucky that she nearly never gets sick, just a bit of allergies on occasion.
“It makes me a little more headstrong,” said Sebastian. “I do realize attendance matters.”
Sebastian will head off to Indiana University — Purdue University Indianapolis where she will study business and run track this spring.
However, she doesn’t plan to be perfect in her college career. She has no intention of skipping lots of classes or being a bad student, but she’s ready to be able to miss just one day.
Sebastian has only moments left as a Tomcat, and she is grateful for it all.
“I am very thankful for Ashland,” said Sebastian. “I know some don’t get the same experience at their high school as I have. I mean, I grew up with my Grammy being at Central Office and my Granddad (Steve Gilmore) was the superintendent, so I’ve always had really deep Ashland ties.”
Her cousins, sister, mom and aunt all graduated from Ashland, too.
“I am sad about graduating because I’ve had so many amazing teachers and administrators, but I am ready for the next step and to be able to miss a college class,” said Sebastian.