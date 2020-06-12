Olivia Connolly, a 2020 graduate of Ashland Blazer High School, was selected as the recipient of the 2020 Don Payne Memorial Music Scholarship.
Connolly, the daughter of Danielle and Philip Burke, is accomplished in both French horn and violin performance and plans to pursue a degree in music education from Eastern Kentucky University in the fall.
Don Payne was a band director in Boyd and Greenup counties for more than 30 years. He served his country as a member of the Army band during the Vietnam War. He has been a mentor for numerous young band directors. He was a singer, arranger and trumpet player and wrote complete arrangements for many of the area marching bands, as well as the River Cities Big Band and the Portsmouth Wind Symphony. When Payne’s friends and family created this scholarship, it was their hope his legacy of teaching, mentoring, positively impacting young lives and genuine love of live music performance would be continued through the musical and professional accomplishments of the scholarship recipients.
The scholarship provides a college scholarship to one or more graduating high school music students from Boyd or Greenup counties each year. Applications are open to students with plans to pursue a degree in either music education or performance.
Donate to the scholarship at City National Bank or mail a donation to DPMMS, c/o J. Fennell, treasurer, 100 Pheasant Court, Russell, KY 41169.