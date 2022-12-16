ASHLAND The City of Ashland received approval from the state to designate portions of downtown as an entertainment district.
The news came Thursday at a jam-packed city commission meeting.
According to City Attorney Jim Moore, the designation would allow for portions of downtown to allow serving of alcohol on the sidewalk during special events, with special permits.
It would also allow folks to drink within the zone and take their cup around participating businesses, Moore said.
Over the summer, the city voted on the ordinance allowing for this, but it had to be approved by the state before it could go into effect — City Manager Mike Graese said the new rules will be effective during the 2023 outdoor events.
Commissioner Cheryl Spriggs said the city has come far.
"I remember the first Chili Fest I applied for a beer license and I had to move it onto private property," Spriggs said. "That's why I got involved in politics. To see us now, it's amazing."
At Thursday's meeting, the commission also readjusted the pay raise it passed for itself last month, going from a several thousand dollar jump at the beginning of the year to a gradual ramp-up over the next four years.
After removing second reading of the ordinance, the commission voted on a new ordinance that would still eliminate the car allowance and increase pay by $534.74 annually. The increases to $15,000 for commissioners and $18,000 for the mayor would not take effect until January 2025.
Here are some other moves by the city commission:
• The commission voted to accept seven HUD vouchers from Pikeville, valued at $42,000 per year plus administrative fees, in order to house homeless veterans. Mayor Matt Perkins called the effort important to taking care of the vets in the community.
• The commission voted to approve a $389,052.77 contract for an inclusive playground at Oliverio Park. Commissioner Marty Gute asked if the concession stands and bathrooms at Oliverio were still under the control of the Little League or if the city had taken them over. At first, Graese was a bit confused by the question, stating, "The concession stand exists. I don't mean to be a smart aleck, I just don't understand what you're asking." After clearing it up, Gute got his answer — it was still under review by the parks board. Gute said there needs to be bathrooms up there, stating, "I don't want us to have to go in the stream up there."
• The commission voted to enter into a committal letter with Kentucky Infrastructure Authority to receive $300,000 for pump station rehabilitation projects. The remaining $1.5 million of the project is expected to be paid by the American Rescue Plan Act funds.
• The commission voted on a $3.9 million engineering and final design contract with Strand Associates for final design and construction services on the Waste Water Treatment Plant. Funds for the contract, which will be paid over the course of six years, will come out of the CSO surcharge proceeds, per a fiscal note.
• Spriggs, on behalf of the Daughters of the American Revolution, presented an American flag to the city to be flown over City Hall.
• During commissioner comments, the commissioners congratulated the city on all the projects undertaken over the year. Commissioner Josh Blanton said Ashland "is the biggest city in eastern Kentucky and we're going to act like it" while Commissioner Amanda Clark said it was an honor serving on the board.
• Gute called Ashland one of the prettiest cities in the area during Christmas, thanks to the Winter Wonderland of Lights. He also recalled when his daughter was 4 years old, he played Santa Claus at the Camayo Arcade.
"They were lined up out the door on Winchester, and when my daughter came in she said, 'You're not Santa Claus, you're Daddy.' She really sucked the mood out of the room that day," Gute said.
• Spriggs proposed and got unanimous approval for a measure to cut city workers loose at 2 p.m. on Dec. 22 for the Christmas holiday.
• The city commission will meet on Monday at 9 a.m. to wrap up a few items before the year ends.
(606) 326-2653 |