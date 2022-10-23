ASHLAND Ashland Fire Department reports from Oct. 14 through 20.
Fires/Alarms/Hazardous conditions
Oct. 14: 1620 Montgomery Ave. for a power line down behind the residence. Crews found a line down and the service drop pulled away from the residence due to a tree falling on the power lines. Crews secured power to the residence and called for AEP to respond.
Oct. 14: 2201 Lexington Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated on the fourth floor due to someone vaping. Alarm was reset by security.
Oct. 15: 817 Winchester Ave. for a smell of natural gas in the structure. Crews investigated using air monitors and could find no problems.
Oct. 15: 3101 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a third floor apartment due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
Oct. 16: 3131 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a third floor apartment due to a malfunction. Alarm was reset.
Oct. 16: 2220 Coburn Ave. for a smell of natural gas in the residence. Crews investigated with air monitors and could find no problems. Crews also called for Columbia Gas to investigate the residence.
Oct. 16: 5007 Williams Ave. for a trash fire. Crews found and extinguished a trash fire in the rear of the residence.
Oct. 17: Area of 13th Street and Blackburn Avenue for a vehicle fire. Crews investigated the area and found no problems in the area.
Motor vehicle accidents
Oct. 15: 1812 13th St. for a two-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle. Minor injuries were reported and crews assisted in clearing of the roadway.
Oct. 19: 1000 block of 13th Street for a two-vehicle accident. Crews had to use JAWS unit to extricate one occupant out of a vehicle. No injuries were reported. Crews assisted in clearing of the roadway.
Rescue
Oct. 17: 1400 College Dr. for occupants trapped in an elevator. Crews arrived on scene and occupants were already off the elevator and maintenance was on scene. Power was secured to the elevator, and it was placed out of service.
Oct. 18: 3430 Peacock Dr. for a carbon monoxide alarm. Crews investigated and found an alarm sounding on the hot water tank. No other problems were found.
Oct. 18: 1480 Carter Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm company canceled units while responding. Alarm was activated when a pull station was accidentally activated.
Oct. 19: 3829 Birnamwood Dr. for a structure fire. Upon arrival, crews found outside deck area on fire. Crews had a quick knockdown of the fire, preventing extension into the interior of the residence. Fire damage was confined to the deck area and a screened in porch area. Interior of the residence sustained minor smoke damage and several windows were broken due to heat. The residence was turned back over to the occupant upon clearing.
Emergency medical incidents
AFD responded to 12 emergency medical incidents resulting in eight patients being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to one overdose incident resulting in one patient being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
Public service
AFD performed eight public service assistance incidents.
Fire prevention
AFD crews installed smoke detectors in five residences.
AFD crews completed four preplans of businesses.
AFD crews completed three public education events and hosted four tours of stations to various groups.
AFD Fire Prevention Office completed 20 inspections, six consultations and one public education event.
Fire Safety message of the Week: Space heaters should be used with caution. Plug them directly into an outlet and never use an extension cord. Also keep anything that can burn at least 3 feet away from them.
Training
AFD crews completed training in vehicle extrication, fire control and continuing education requirements for EMT recertification.
AFD crews also assisted in recruit training.
Other news
AFD congratulates Gary Selby in his recent promotion to Engineer. Engineer Selby will be assigned to Central Station on 1-Turn.