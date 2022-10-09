Fires / Alarms / Hazardous Conditions
9/30 08:30 AFD responded to 500 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to alarm company testing system. Alarm was reset.
9/30 09:50 AFD responded to 451 Marcia St. for a fire alarm. Crews investigated and could find no problems. Alarm was reset.
9/30 19:15 AFD responded to 3101 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a 5th floor apartment due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
10/1 11:20 AFD responded to 3248 Walters Hill Dr. for a carbon monoxide alarm. Crews investigated with air monitors and found no issues.
10/1 17:20 AFD responded to 3407 Slem St. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to cooking. Resident reset the alarm.
10/1 19:23 AFD responded to 2944 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in an apartment due to cooking. Alarm would not reset and was left in trouble mode. Building maintenance was notified.
10/2 08:59 AFD responded to 713 Martin Luther King Blvd. for a carbon monoxide alarm. Crews found ovens in business had been on without ventilation and high levels of carbon monoxide were present. Crews secured ovens and ventilated the structure.
10/2 12:00 AFD responded to 2944 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to a candle melting on a stove top. Alarm was reset.
10/2 13:29 AFD responded to 3700 Landsdowne Dr. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to a vape cigarette. Alarm was reset.
10/2 18:05 AFD responded to 2769 Carolyn St. for a carbon monoxide alarm. Alarm activated when residents changed batteries in the detector. No problems found.
10/3 05:59 AFD responded to Ashland Ave. and Moore St. to clean up oil spill from a disabled vehicle. Crews used absorbent to clean small spill in the roadway.
10/3 09:47 AFD responded to 2769 Carolyn St. for a fire alarm. Units were cancelled while responding by the alarm company.
10/3 10:57 AFD responded to 506 9th St. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated by plumbers soldering on the 3rd floor. Alarm was reset.
10/3 12:33 AFD responded to 2944 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to a broken smoke detector head in an apartment. Alarm was reset.
10/3 12:54 AFD responded to 2944 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to a broken smoke detector head in an apartment. Alarm was shut down and the Fire Marshal was notified.
10/3 13:41 AFD responded to 1400 College Dr. for a report of smoke coming from a light. Crews found a ballast had overheated. Power was secured to the light and maintenance was notified of the issue.
10/3 17:20 AFD responded to 506 9th St. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to the heat being turned on. Alarm was reset.
10/3 20:12 AFD responded to 2421 13th St. for a small propane tank in the roadway. Crews removed hazard from the roadway.
10/4 19:58 AFD responded to 1100 Bath Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated when sprinkler system charged due to a bad air compressor. Building maintenance was notified to correct the issue.
10/5 11:40 AFD responded to 2820 Blackburn Ave. for a possible electrical fire. Occupant stated they smelled electrical wires burning. Crews investigated the residence and found no issues.
10/5 12:12 AFD responded to 3700 Landsdowne Dr. for a fire alarm. Upon investigation, no problems were found. Alarm was reset.
10/5 18:32 AFD responded to 2944 Winchester Ae. For a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in an apartment due to a malfunction. Alarm was reset.
10/6 06:35 AFD responded to 3000 Central Ave. for a fire alarm. Units were cancelled while responding. Alarm was accidentally activated.
10/6 12:10 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a 4th floor apartment due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
10/6 12:52 AFD responded to 3001 Bath Ave. for a possible structure fire. Occupant was cleaning behind a stove and seen a spark and smoke coming from a wire. Power was secured and upon investigation no fire was found. Crews advised occupants to have wiring looked at before turning power back on.
10/6 14:57 AFD responded to 4717 Clay St. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to cooking. Alarm was reset by the resident.
Motor Vehicle Accidents
9/30 16:27 AFD responded to the 1400 Block of Winchester Ave. for a 2-vehicle accident. Crews assisted with checking for injuries.
9/30 22:26 AFD responded to Riverhill Dr. for a single-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle. Crews assisted in treating 1 injury.
10/1 18:45 AFD responded to the 400 Block of Riverhill Dr. for a 2-vehicle accident. Crews assisted with treating several injuries. Crews remained on scene and assisted in clearing of the roadway.
10/2 01:30 AFD responded to the 600 Block of Central Ave. for a single-vehicle accident. Crews found a vehicle had struck a utility pole and fled the scene. Crews secured the area and called for AEP to respond. Crews remained on scene until AEP arrived.
10/4 03:28 AFD responded to 2315 Beech St. for a single-vehicle accident. Vehicle had struck a utility pole and lines were down on the vehicle. No injuries were reported. Crews secured the area and called for AEP to respond.
10/5 15:18 AFD responded to 4008 Blackburn Ave. for a 2-vehicle accident. Crews assisted with treating 1 injury and remained on scene to assist in clearing of the roadway.
10/6 09:25 AFD responded to the 3600 Block of 13th St. for a 2-vehicle accident. Crews assisted in treating 3 injuries and in clearing of the roadway.
Rescues
10/2 18:57 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester Ave. for occupants trapped on an elevator. Crews investigated and found both elevators empty and working properly.
10/3 12:47 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester Ave. for occupants trapped in an elevator. Crews found elevator stalled and partially open on the ground floor. Crews secured power to the elevator and removed occupant. Building maintenance was notified of the issue.
10/5 20:35 AFD responded to the 3600 Block of Blackburn Ave. to assist with a search for a missing 8-year-old child. Crews searched the area and child was located with other family members. Child was returned unharmed.
Emergency Medical Incidents
AFD responded to 12 emergency medical incidents resulting in 9 patients being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 3 overdose incidents resulting in 1 patient being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 1 lift assistance incident.
Public Service
AFD performed 3 public service assistance calls.
Fire Prevention
AFD crews installed smoke detectors in 2 residents and changed batteries in smoke detectors in one residence.
AFD Fire Prevention Office completed 11 inspections and 4 consultations.
Fire Safety Message of the Week: The second week of October is Fire Prevention Week and this year marks 100 years of fire prevention declarations. The first Fire Prevention Week was in 1922. This year’s fire prevention theme is: “Don’t wait, plan your escape.” Have a plan of what to do in case of fire in your home or place of work and practice it twice a year. For more information on Fire Prevention Week and other fire safety tips, visit www.nfpa.org.
Training
AFD crews completed training in elevator rescues and emergencies presented by State Fire Rescue Training, District 9. Each shift completed a full day of training that consisted of classroom presentations and hands on training dealing with various types of elevator rescue situations. KDMC assisted the department by providing their facilities and elevators to use for the class.