ASHLAND Ashland Fire Department reports from Oct. 28 through Thursday.
Fires/Alarms/Hazardous conditions
Oct. 28: 1678 Elliot Ave. for an odor investigation. Crews investigated with air monitors and could find no problems. Crews contacted sewer department to send a representative to check the residence.
Oct. 29: 3131 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in an eighth floor apartment due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
Oct. 29: 1500 block of 29th Street for a possible electrical transformer on fire. Crews investigated the area and found no problems.
Oct. 29: 3700 Landsdowne Dr. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in an apartment due to a malfunction. Alarm was reset.
Oct. 29: 3101 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in an eighth floor apartment due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
Oct. 29: 3131 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a seventh floor apartment due to insects. Alarm was reset.
Oct. 30: 2226 Griffith St. for an overheated electrical outlet. Crews found outlet scorched from the heat. Power was secured to the outlet and crews installed smoke detectors in the residence.
Oct. 30: 3111 Blackburn Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to an accidental activation of a pull station. Alarm was reset.
Oct. 30: 3702 Landsdowne Dr. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to a fire in a trash can in an apartment. Resident had extinguished fire prior to AFD’s arrival. Alarm was reset.
Oct. 31: 512 Hagan Ct. for a fire alarm. Alarm was sounding due to detector malfunction. Crews replaced smoke detectors throughout the residence.
Oct. 31: 3702 Landsdowne Dr. for a fire alarm. Alarm was sounding in a third floor apartment due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
Oct. 31: 2400 block of Roberts Dr. for a vehicle fire. Upon arrival, crews found a passenger vehicle fully involved. Crews extinguished the fire and assisted in clearing of the roadway.
Oct. 31: 1504 Bath Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to theatrical smoke being used during a Halloween party. Occupants reset alarm.
Nov. 2: 2259 Crooks St. for a smell of smoke in the residence. Crews found the main breaker in the electrical panel box overheated. Crews secured power and advised occupant to have the electrical service checked.
Nov. 2: 3131 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a fifth floor apartment due to a plastic cup burning from being left on a stove top. Alarm was reset.
Nov. 3: 2944 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a second floor apartment due to a small grease fire on the stove. Fire was out upon arrival. Crews checked the area for any extension, removed smoke from the apartment, and alarm was reset.
Motor vehicle accidents
Oct. 28: A single-vehicle accident in the 4500 block of 13th Street. Vehicle had struck a utility pole. No injuries were reported. Crews called for AEP and remained on scene until vehicle was removed.
Oct. 30: 2850 Winchester Ave. for a single-vehicle accident. Vehicle had struck a utility pole. No injuries were reported. Crews assisted in removing fluids from the area.
Oct. 31: 1202 Grandview Dr. for a single-vehicle accident. Vehicle had struck a support post on a carport and then struck the residence. No injuries were reported. Crews placed a support post to hold the carport until occupant could complete repairs.
Rescues
Oct. 29: 3131 Winchester Ave. for occupants trapped in an elevator. Crews arrived to find occupants had exited elevator, but the elevator was not functioning properly. Crews secured power to the elevator and notified building maintenance of the issue.
Oct. 31: 3131 Winchester Ave. for occupants trapped in an elevator. Crews were cancelled while responding. Occupants were able to exit the elevator safely. Building maintenance was notified of the issue.
Nov. 3: 1701 Lexington Ave. to assist in searching for a missing juvenile. Crews assisted in searching of the area. Child was located on the playground and returned safely.
Emergency medical incidents
AFD responded to seven emergency medical incidents resulting in three patients being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to five overdose incidents resulting in two patients being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to two lift assistance incidents and completed one welfare check.
Public service
AFD performed one public service assistance call.
Fire Prevention
AFD crews completed 16 preplans of businesses.
AFD installed smoke detectors in six residences.
AFD Fire Prevention Office completed 13 inspections and five consultations.
Fire Safety Message of the Week: Make sure leaves and debris are cleared away from your home to prevent damage and spread from brush fires, and make sure furnace and other appliance vents don’t get blocked by leaves or snow.
Training
AFD completed training in EMT recertification.
Other News
Probationary Firefighter Cameron Thomas has completed recruit class. During his recruit training, he completed his requirements for firefighter certification through the state fire commission. Probationary Firefighter Thomas will be assigned to 1-Turn, Engine 1, where he will continue his probationary training for another 10 months.