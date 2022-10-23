Fires / Alarms / Hazardous Conditions
10/14 13:09 AFD responded to 1620 Montgomery Ave. for a power line down behind the residence. Crews found a line down and the service drop pulled away from the residence due to a tree falling on the power lines. Crews secured power to the residence and called for AEP to respond.
10/14 20:16 AFD responded to 2201 Lexington Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated on the 4th floor due to someone vaping. Alarm was reset by security.
10/15 08:37 AFD responded to 817 Winchester Ave. for a smell of natural gas in the structure. Crews investigated using air monitors and could find no problems.
10/15 12:33 AFD responded to 3101 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a 3rd floor apartment due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
10/16 11:53 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a 3rd floor apartment due to a malfunction. Alarm was reset.
10/16 12:49 AFD responded to 2220 Coburn Ave. for a smell of natural gas in the residence. Crews investigated with air monitors and could find no problems. Crews also called for Columbia Gas to investigate the residence.
10/16 14:46 AFD responded to 5007 Williams Ave. for a trash fire. Crews found and extinguished a trash fire in the rear of the residence.
10/17 18:00 AFD responded to the area of 13th St. and Blackburn Ave. for a vehicle fire. Crews investigated the area and found no problems in the area.
Motor Vehicle Accidents
10/15 10:56 AFD responded to 1812 13th St. for a 2-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle. Minor injuries were reported, and crews assisted in clearing of the roadway.
10/19 15:59 AFD responded to the 1000 Block of 13th St. for a 2-vehicle accident. Crews had to use JAWS unit to extricate 1 occupant out of a vehicle. No injuries were reported. Crews assisted in clearing of the roadway.
Rescues
10/17 12:48 AFD responded to 1400 College Dr. for occupants trapped in an elevator. Crews arrived on scene and occupants were already off the elevator and maintenance was on scene. Power was secured to the elevator, and it was placed out of service.
10/18 11:07 AFD responded to 3430 Peacock Dr. for a carbon monoxide alarm. Crews investigated and found an alarm sounding on the hot water tank. No other problems were found.
10/18 12:20 AFD responded to 1480 Carter Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm company cancelled units while responding. Alarm was activated when a pull station was accidentally activated.
10/19 05:04 AFD responded to 3829 Birnamwood Dr. for a structure fire. Upon arrival, crews found outside deck area on fire. Crews had a quick knockdown of the fire, preventing extension into the interior of the residence. Fire damage was confined to the deck area and a screened in porch area. Interior of the residence sustained minor smoke damage and several windows were broken due to heat. The residence was turned back over to the occupant upon clearing.
Emergency Medical Incidents
AFD responded to 12 emergency medical incidents resulting in 8 patients being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 1 overdose incident resulting in 1 patient being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
Public Service
AFD performed 8 public service assistance incidents.
Fire Prevention
AFD crews installed smoke detectors in 5 residences.
AFD crews completed 4 preplans of businesses.
AFD crews completed 3 public education events and hosted 4 tours of stations to various groups.
AFD Fire Prevention Office completed 20 inspections, 6 consultations, and 1 public education event.
Fire Safety message of the Week: Space heaters should be used with caution. Plug them directly into and outlet and never use an extension cord. Also keep anything that can burn at least 3 feet away from them.
Training
AFD crews completed training in vehicle extrication, fire control, and continuing education requirements for EMT recertification.
AFD crews also assisted in recruit training.
Other News
AFD congratulates Gary Selby in his recent promotion to Engineer. Engineer Selby will be assigned to Central Station on 1-Turn.