Fires / Alarms / Hazardous Conditions
3/3 03:43 AFD responded to 3702 Landsdowne Dr. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in an apartment due to steam from a shower. Alarm was reset.
3/3 17:58 AFD responded to 2711 Seminole Ave. for power lines down. Crews found lines down and a small fire on a hillside due to the power lines. Crews secured the area, called for AEP, and extinguished the fire on the hillside.
3/3 18:43 AFD responded to 2832 Carter Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
3/3 20:03 AFD responded to the 3400 Block of Central Ave. for a tree down with power lines also down. Crews secured the area and called for AEP to respond.
3/3 20:19 AFD responded to 3829 Birnamwood Dr. for power lines down. Crews found lines down at the residence which had pulled the electric drop loose from the residence. Crews secured power to the residence at the breaker box and secured the area outside. AEP was requested to respond.
3/3 20:55 AFD responded to Chestnut Ave. and Winchester Ave. for a tree down in the roadway. Crews found and removed hazard from the roadway.
3/3 21:51 AFD responded to Sherwood Dr. and Powers Rd. for lines down in the roadway. Crews found and removed a cable line from the roadway.
3/3 22:09 AFD responded to 2200 Woodland Ave. for a power transformer on fire. Crews did not find any fire, but power was out in the area. AEP was notified.
3/3 22:13 AFD responded to Boy Scout Rd. and Skyline Dr. for a tree down in the roadway. Crews found and removed hazard from the roadway.
3/3 23:30 AFD responded to 517 Hunt St. for a tree and power lines down. Crews found and removed a cable line. AEP was requested to respond for the power line that was down. The tree had also damaged a parked vehicle. Crews secured the area and turned scene over to AEP.
3/4 00:17 AFD responded to Ferguson St. and Hampton St. for low hanging utility lines in the roadway. Crews called for phone and cable company to respond. The Street Department was called to secure the area from vehicular traffic.
3/4 02:15 AFD responded to 1411 Fairfax Dr. for a trash fire in a vacant lot. Upon investigation, no fire was found.
3/4 05:34 AFD responded to 205 Fleming Ct. for a fire alarm. Upon investigation, crews found alarm was low battery alarm on the detector. Crews changed batteries in the detector.
3/4 09:39 AFD responded to 5030 Maid Marion Ct. for a tree down with power lines down. Tree had fell and pulled cable and phone drops from the residence. Crews notified cable and phone company to respond. Tree was also on the residence.
3/4 12:05 AFD responded to 2018 29th St. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
3/4 18:18 AFD responded to 2944 Winchester Ave. for an odor of natural gas in the area. Crews investigated the area and found no problems.
3/6 06:25 AFD responded to 3104 Mason St. for a carbon monoxide alarm. Crews found high levels of carbon monoxide present upon investigation. Issue was found to be the hot water tank in the residence. Gas was secured to the structure and the structure was ventilated. Occupant was advised to contact Columbia Gas after having issue repaired.
3/7 13:30 AFD responded to 3204 Condit St. for a tree down into a power line. Upon arrival, crews found tree on fire. AEP was requested to respond. Crews stood by until tree stopped burning.
3/7 18:41 AFD responded to 2626 Adams Ave. for lines down. Crews found and removed a cable line from the roadway.
3/7 10:32 AFD responded to 1500 Carter Ave. for a small fire in a mulch bed. Fire was out upon arrival.
3/7 14:38 AFD responded to 30th St. and Carter Ave. for a power line down. Crews found a cable line down and notified cable company.
3/7 16:58 AFD responded to 2018 29th St. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
3/8 10:54 AFD responded to the 100 Block of James Ct. for a trash fire. Crews found a resident burning small brush. Fire was extinguished.
3/9 21:08 AFD responded to 1024 Central Ave. for a smell of natural gas in the residence. Crews investigated using air monitors and found no issues. Crews called for Columbia Gas to respond and investigate issue.
3/9 21:21 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a 9th floor apartment due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
Motor Vehicle Accidents
3/4 10:21 AFD responded to 451 Riverhill Dr. for a single-vehicle accident involving a pedestrian. Crews assisted in treating 1 injury.
Rescues
3/3 23:34 AFD responded to 1212 Bath Ave. for occupants trapped on an elevator. Crews found elevator stalled on the 7th floor. Occupants were removed from the elevator and power secured to the elevator. Building maintenance was notified of the issue.
3/5 22:50 AFD responded to 3101 Winchester Ave. for occupants trapped in an elevator. Upon investigation, crews found elevators empty and working properly.
3/7 10:07 AFD responded to 1480 Carter Ave. for occupants trapped in an elevator. Upon arrival crews found service being completed on the elevator and no occupants trapped.
Emergency Medical Incidents
AFD responded to 8 emergency medical incidents resulting in 4 patients being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 3 overdose incidents resulting in 1 patient being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 1 lift assistance incident.
Public Service
AFD responded to 4 public service incidents.
Fire Prevention
AFD crews installed smoke detectors in 1 residence.
AFD crews completed 16 preplans of businesses.
AFD Fire Prevention Office completed 15 inspections and 3 consultations.
Fire Safety Message of the Week: When you change your clocks for daylight savings time, it’s also a good idea to check your smoke alarms. Replace the batteries, press the test button, and make sure it beeps loudly. If an alarm is more than 10 years old, it should be replaced with a new detector. If you need a new detector or batteries, please call us at 606-385-3233 and we will replace these items, free of charge. Remember, working smoke alarms save lives!!!
Training
AFD crews completed training in air packs, structural firefighting gear, and firefighter self-rescue.
Other News
On March 1, Stephen Alley was named the 19th Fire Chief of the Ashland Fire Department. A pinning ceremony was held at the regularly scheduled commission meeting on March 9. Chief Alley will have 22 years with the department in June.