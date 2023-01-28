Fires / Alarms / Hazardous Conditions
1/20 12:36 AFD responded to 2048 Winchester Ave. for an odor investigation. Crews investigated using air monitors and found carbon monoxide present. Problem was traced back to a vent for a furnace allowing carbon monoxide to enter a window. Columbia Gas was called to the scene and scene was turned over to them.
1/20 19:03 AFD responded to 3700 Landsdowne Dr. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in an apartment due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
1/20 20:16 AFD responded to 3101 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a 2nd floor apartment due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
1/22 13:43 AFD responded to 512 Gartrell St. for an odor investigation. Upon investigation, crews found an overheated electrical outlet in a bedroom. Crews isolated power to the outlet and advised occupant to have the outlet checked by an electrician.
1/22 15:28 AFD responded to 1820 Oakview Rd. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to the sprinkler system charging due to a malfunction. Crews assisted in shutting system down and draining the system. Alarm would not reset, and occupants were advised to contact alarm company.
1/22 20:39 AFD responded to 2130 29th St. for a smell of natural gas in the area. Crews investigated and could find no problems.
1/23 11:24 AFD responded to 2858 Court St. to check for carbon monoxide in the residence. Crews investigated using air monitors and could find no problems.
1/24 08:04 AFD responded to 4204 Gussler St. for a possible gas leak. Crews detected a gas odor outside of the residence and heard an audible alarm coming from the residence. Crews forced entry into the residence but found no presence of gas in the structure. Alarm that was sounding was unrelated to the incident. Crews called for Columbia Gas to respond due to the odor outside of the residence and scene was turned over to them upon their arrival.
1/24 09:53 AFD responded to 4953 Valleyview Dr. for limbs into power lines. Crews investigated the area and found no problems.
1/24 10:04 AFD responded to 1600 Poplar St. for a structure fire. Crews arrived on scene of a single-story residential structure with fire coming from the front room of the structure and attic area. Fire was quickly brought under control. Several animals perished in the fire. The structure sustained heavy fire damage to the front and attic area with heat, smoke, and water damage throughout the structure. The Red Cross was called to assist the occupants. No injuries were reported.
1/24 14:46 AFD responded to 1820 Oakview Rd. for a fire alarm. Alarm company cancelled units while responding.
1/25 11:25 AFD responded to the 100 Block of 20th St. for smoke coming from a building. Smoke was from training the AFD was conducting using theatrical smoke.
1/25 14:47 AFD responded to 29th St. and Lynnwood Ave. for a tree down in the roadway. AFD and Street Department crews removed tree from the roadway.
1/25 17:22 AFD responded to 1538 Central Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to dust from construction. Alarm was reset.
1/26 09:58 AFD responded to the riverfront under the 12th St. bridge for a trash fire. Crews found a campfire. Responsible party agreed to extinguish the fire.
Motor Vehicle Accidents
1/20 17:59 AFD responded to a 3-vehicle accident at 1299 Winchester Ave. AFD assisted in treating 2 injuries and in clearing of the roadway. Crews remained on scene until vehicles were removed.
1/21 09:01 AFD responded to 300 Winchester Ave. to assist in traffic control on viaduct. Roadway had frozen over, and several minor accidents were occurring. Crews remained on scene until roadway was salted and accident scenes were cleared.
1/26 07:32 AFD responded to Beech St. and Floyd St. for a 2-vehicle accident. Crews assisted in treating 2 injuries and clearing of the roadway. Crews remained on scene until vehicles were removed.
Emergency Medical Incidents
AFD responded to 15 emergency medical incidents resulting in 7 patients being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 1 overdose incident.
AFD responded to 2 lift assistance incidents and 1 check of welfare incident.
Public Service
AFD completed 7 public service assistance incidents.
Fire Prevention
AFD crews completed 5 preplans of businesses.
AFD Fire Prevention Office completed 12 inspections, 7 consultations, 1 public education event, and 1 fire investigation.
Fire Safety Message of the Week: Never cook while tired or impaired and keep anything that can burn away from your stove.
Training
AFD completed training in rope rescue and communications. Crews also did search and rescue training in an acquired building on 20th St. Each shift was able to compete multiple search and rescue scenarios in the building.