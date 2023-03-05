Fires / Alarms / Hazardous Conditions
2/24 06:07 AFD responded to 3702 Landsdowne Dr. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in an apartment due to incense being burned. Alarm was reset.
2/24 09:45 AFD responded to 1212 Bath Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to dust from construction. Alarm was reset.
2/24 10:28 AFD responded to 3116 Woodlawn Ave. for a structure fire. Upon arrival, crews found a fire in the kitchen area of the residence. Crews quickly extinguished fire. Fire damage was confined to the kitchen area with smoke damage throughout the structure. AEP and Columbia Gas responded to secure utilities. Residence was returned to the occupant upon clearing the scene.
2/24 16:45 AFD responded to 500 Winchester Ave. for a vehicle fire. Crews found smoke coming from the engine compartment upon arrival. Crews used a water can to extinguish smoldering area in engine compartment and disconnected batteries.
2/25 08:49 AFD responded to 1428 Lexington Ave. for a carbon monoxide alarm. Alarm activated due to bad batteries. Crews replaced batteries in detector.
2/25 17:24 AFD responded to 4004 Gartin Ave. for a carbon monoxide alarm. Crews investigated with air monitors and could find no problems. Crews replaced batteries in detector.
2/25 20:39 AFD responded to 727 14th St. for a smoke investigation. Crews investigated the area and found no problems.
2/26 14:12 AFD responded to 811 18th St. for a trash fire. Crews found a small fire in a container and extinguished.
2/26 19:11 AFD responded to 1311 Beech St. Apt. 9 for a structure fire. Fire was out upon arrival. Clothes had caught fire that were on a baseboard heater. Crews secured power to the heater and removed smoke from the apartment.
2/26 20:15 AFD responded to 2126 29th St. for a possible dryer fire. Crews found smoke to be coming from a faulty wire to the dryer. Crews secured power and advised resident to have issue checked by an electrician.
2/27 11:48 AFD responded to the 3300 Block of Floyd for a low hanging wire in the roadway. Crews found and raised a telephone line from the roadway.
2/27 17:22 AFD responded to 2201 Lexington Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was unintentionally activated by alarm personnel working on the system. Alarm was reset by alarm company.
2/28 17:19 AFD responded to 2825 Holt St. for a possible structure fire. Crews found light smoke in the basement and upon investigating, found a melted section of electrical wiring. Crews secured power to the residence and removed smoke from the basement. Occupant was advised to contact an electrician before restoring power.
3/1 23:35 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a 5th floor apartment due to steam from a shower. Alarm was reset.
3/2 10:08 AFD responded to the 500 Block of 13th St. for a power pole on fire. Transformer was on fire upon arrival and pole broke causing lines to come down in the street. AEP was notified and crews assisted in securing the area until AEP arrived on scene.
3/2 12:08 AFD responded to 3702 Landsdowne Dr. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in an apartment due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
3/2 12:25 AFD responded to 3101 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a 5th floor apartment due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
3/2 12:46 AFD responded to 3702 Landsdowne Dr. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in an apartment due to a stove top burner being left on and unattended. Alarm was reset.
3/2 13:44 AFD responded to the 2700 Block of Roberts Dr. for trees down in the roadway. Crews found and removed several limbs from the roadway.
3/2 14:07 AFD responded to 2944 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in an apartment due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
Motor Vehicle Accidents
2/27 20:20 AFD responded to 500 Winchester Ave. for a vehicle that had struck a fire hydrant. Crews checked the hydrant and found it to be out of service due to damage.
2/28 05:46 AFD responded to 13th St. and Winchester Ave. for a person struck by a vehicle. Crews assisted in treating 1 injury.
2/28 18:32 AFD responded to the 3200 Block of East Holt St. for a single-vehicle accident. Vehicle had started moving while the occupant was outside of the vehicle. The occupant was struck by the vehicle and injured. He vehicle struck a parked vehicle and caused the parked vehicle to strike and damage the wall of a carport. Crews assisted in treating 1 injury and in removing unstable portions of the carport wall.
3/1 10:48 AFD responded to 18th St. and Carter Ave. for a 2-vehicle accident. Crews assisted with treating 1 injury and in clearing of the roadway.
3/2 14:24 AFD responded to 1201 Central Ave. for a 2-vehicle accident. Crews assisted with treating 1 injury.
3/2 15:45 AFD responded to 28th St. and Winchester Ave. for a 2-vehicle accident with 1 vehicle on fire. Crews arrived to find 1 vehicle still smoldering. An APD officer had extinguished main body of fire with extinguishers. No injuries were reported. Crews used additional extinguishers to extinguish fire. Crews assisted in clearing of the roadway.
3/2 22:55 AFD responded to 2625 13th St. for a single-vehicle accident with vehicle striking a structure. No injuries were reported. Driver of vehicle had fled on foot. No structural damage was found upon investigation. Crews remained on scene until vehicle was removed.
Rescues
2/24 21:31 AFD responded to 3101 Winchester Ave. for occupants trapped in an elevator. Upon arrival, crews found occupants had already exited elevator and elevator was working properly.
2/28 13:07 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester Ave. for occupants trapped in an elevator. Upon arrival, building maintenance notified crews that the occupant was off and both elevators were working properly.
Emergency Medical Incidents
AFD responded to 5 emergency medical incidents resulting in 5 patients being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 1 overdose incidents resulting in 1 patient being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 2 lift assistance incidents.
Fire Prevention
AFD crews installed smoke detectors in 1 residence.
AFD Fire Prevention Office completed 24 inspections and 2 consultations.
Fire Safety Message of the Week: Smoke alarms save lives! Make sure you have a working smoke alarm on every level of your home and in every sleeping area.
Training
AFD crews completed officers training, drivers training, and fire control training.
Other News
AFD Chief Greg Ray retired February 28th after over 32 years of service to the AFD. Chief Ray began his career at the AFD on 2-4-1991. He was promoted to Engineer on 1-24-1999, Captain on 11-4-2001, Battalion Chief on 2-4-2007, Deputy Chief on 5-25-2009, and Fire Chief on 8-27-2017. Chief Ray oversaw several upgrades in equipment and services during his time as Chief. The AFD wishes him the best upon his retirement and a sincere thank you for his service.