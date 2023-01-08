ASHLAND Ashland Fire Department reports from Dec. 30 through Thursday.
Fires/Alarms/Hazardous conditions
Jan. 1: 2809 Carter Ave. or a reported structure fire. No problems were found in the area, apparent false call.
Jan. 2: Azalea Drive and Boy Scout Road for a tree blocking the roadway. Crews found and removed small tree from the roadway.
Jan. 2: 2944 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in an apartment due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
Jan. 3: 621 27th St. for a fire alarm. The structure was vacant, and the alarm was activated due to a malfunctioning detector.
Jan. 4: 3222 Floyd St. for a fire alarm. Alarm was accidentally activated by the occupant. Alarm was reset.
Jan. 4: 2118 29th St. to investigate an electrical issue with a breaker box. Upon investigation, crews found no problems.
Jan. 4: 1701 Winchester Ave. for a report of water coming from the building. Upon investigation, crews found dehumidifiers in operation from previous water leak that were discharging water to the exterior of the building.
Motor vehicle accidents
Jan. 1: 17th Street and Carter Avenue for a two-vehicle accident. No injuries were reported. One vehicle was on its side in the roadway. Crews remained on scene to assist in clearing of the roadway.
Jan. 3: 1000 block of Carter Avenue for a two-vehicle accident. No injuries were reported. Crews assisted in clearing of the roadway.
Jan. 4: Shadowlawn Drive and Valleyview Drive for a single-vehicle accident. Vehicle had severed a utility pole. Crews called for AEP to respond and remained on scene until power was secured and vehicle was removed.
Jan. 5: 451 Riverhill Dr. for a single-vehicle accident. Vehicle was having mechanical issues and occupants were working on it. The vehicle was running and went into gear, dragging one of the occupants. Crews assisted in treating one injury.
Rescues
Dec. 30: 3131 Winchester Ave. for occupants trapped in an elevator. Crews used Firefighter Service keys to recall the elevator and remove the occupants. Crews cleaned out the door track of elevator and it appeared to be working properly.
Jan. 2: 3131 Winchester Ave. for occupants trapped in an elevator. Crews used Firefighter Service keys to recall elevator and remove occupants. Elevator was working properly after door tracks were cleaned out.
Emergency medical incidents
AFD responded to six emergency medical incidents resulting in four patients being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to three overdose incidents resulting in one patient being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to two lift assistance incidents.
Public service
AFD performed three public service assistance incidents.
Fire prevention
AFD crews completed 15 preplans of businesses.
AFD Fire Prevention Office completed 15 inspections and three consultations.
Fire Safety message of the Week: Rechargeable lithium batteries, which were likely part of your children’s toys this year, can pose a fire risk if not used correctly.
Always follow the instructions from the manufacturer and only use the correct charger that came with the battery. Any battery that is swollen or damaged should be disposed of.
Never disassemble a lithium battery and never put water on a battery that is overheated, smoking or on fire.
Training
AFD completed training in rescue stabilization, building construction, ladders and aerial operations.