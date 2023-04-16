Fires / Alarms / Hazardous Conditions
4/7 09:44 AFD responded to 3702 Landsdowne Dr. for a fire alarm. The alarm was activated in a 4th floor apartment due to a malfunction. The alarm was reset.
4/7 12:23 AFD responded to 2200 Woodland Ave. for a trash fire. Crews found and extinguished a couch on fire next to a dumpster.
4/7 13:39 AFD responded to 2237 Hilton Ave. for a fire alarm. The alarm was activated in the basement due to a worker cleaning out a smoke machine. The alarm was reset.
4/7 14:37 AFD responded to 3314 Woodlawn Ave. for a low hanging cable line in the roadway. Crews reattached the cable line to the residence to remove it from the roadway.
4/8 09:36 AFD responded to 1116 Stella Dr. for a fire alarm. Crews found a fire alarm and CO alarm sounding. Crews investigated using air monitors and found no problems. The detector was checked and found to have shorted out. Crews replaced with a battery smoke detector and advised building maintenance of the issue.
4/10 09:28 AFD responded to 2610 Roosevelt Ave. for a fire alarm. Upon arrival, crews found light smoke in the structure. Power was secured to the residence and crews found a small smoldering fire near a floor furnace in the crawl space. Crews used a water can extinguisher to extinguish the fire.
4/10 13:17 AFD responded to 3624 S. 29th St. for a gas leak. Crews working with an excavator struck a gas line. Crews secured the area and remained on scene until Columbia Gas arrived.
4/10 16:57 AFD responded to 1300 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. The alarm was activated due to construction. The alarm was reset.
4/11 13:30 AFD responded to 2820 Crawford St. for lines down in the roadway. Crews removed the hazard from the roadway.
4/11 17:35 AFD responded to 3000 Terrace Ln. for a lawnmower on fire. Crews extinguished small fire with a water can extinguisher.
4/11 17:58 AFD responded to 90 Cheshire Ln. for a fire alarm. The alarm was activated due to contractors making repairs at the residence. The alarm was reset.
4/12 10:00 AFD responded to 1544 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Crews were cancelled while responding by the alarm company.
4/12 15:34 AFD responded to 2933 Nolte St. for lines down in the roadway. Crews found and removed a phone line from the roadway.
4/12 16:08 AFD responded to 363 Ringo St. for a possible electrical fire. Crews found an electric stove had shorted out internally. No fire was found. Stove was disconnected.
4/13 00:21 AFD responded to 3180 Mason St. for a vehicle fire. Crews found a vehicle overheating with no fire visible. Vehicle was shut off and allowed to cool.
4/13 12:38 AFD responded to 475 Armco Rd. for a fire alarm. The alarm was activated when power was being disconnected to the building by AEP. Crews disconnected the alarm. AFD was assisted on this call by the Westwood FD, Ironton FD, and Cannonsburg FD that were assisting AFD in covering incidents.
4/13 20:14 AFD responded to 3702 Landsdowne Dr. for a fire alarm. The alarm was activated in an apartment due to cooking. The alarm was reset.
Motor Vehicle Accidents
4/7 12:11 AFD responded to 13th St. and Winslow Rd. for a 2-vehicle accident with no injuries. Crews assisted in clearing debris from the roadway.
4/10 11:32 AFD responded to 3477 Ashwood Ct. for an accident involving a lawn tractor. Crews assisted in treating 1 injury.
4/10 15:10 AFD responded to Riverhill Dr. and US 23 for a 2-vehicle accident. Crews assisted in treating 1 injury and in clearing of the roadway.
4/11 16:32 AFD responded to 14th St. and Carter Ave. for a 2-vehicle accident. Crews assisted in treating 1 injury and in clearing the roadway. Crews remained on scene until vehicles were removed.
4/11 17:46 AFD responded to 1299 Winchester Ave. for a 3-vehicle accident. Crews assisted in treating 1 injury. Crews also assisted in clearing of the roadway and remained on scene until vehicles were removed.
4/13 07:54 AFD responded to 2510 South 29th St. for a single-vehicle accident. Crews assisted with treating 1 injury and clearing of the roadway. Crews remained on scene until the vehicle was removed.
4/13 11:55 AFD responded to the 1300 Block of Winchester Ave. for a 2-vehicle accident. Crews assisted in clearing of the roadway and remained on scene until the vehicles were removed. AFD was assisted on this incident by personnel from the Westwood FD, Ironton FD, and Cannonsburg FD that were assisting the AFD in covering incidents.
Emergency Medical Incidents
AFD responded to 10 emergency medical incidents resulting in 4 patients being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 1 overdose incident.
Public Service
AFD performed 2 public service assistance incidents.
Fire Prevention
AFD crews installed smoke detectors in 2 residences.
AFD Fire Prevention Office completed 9 inspections, 3 consultations, and 1 public education event.
Fire Safety Message of the Week: Extension cords should never be used for permanent wiring. If you don’t have an electrical outlet where you need one, contact an electrician to safely and properly add one.
Other News
The AFD will begin hydrant testing and maintenance on April 3, 2023. Testing will be conducted on Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm each day, through the month of April. Residents should be receiving notification in their utility bill. Zone maps will be uploaded each day to Alertsense and to the fire department along with the City of Ashland Facebook pages. If we are in your neighborhood testing, water pressure may be reduced. Some discoloration of your water may occur. Please allow your water to run until it is clear before use for washing clothes or consumption.
This week, the AFD lost a respected retired member of our department. Retired Battalion Chief Mitch Christian died Monday, April 10 of complications of occupational cancer. His death has been declared a line of duty death for our department due to the occupational cancer he contracted. Mitch joined the department on March 5, 1995. He was promoted to Engineer on July 18,2004, Captain on Oct. 5, 2008, and to Battalion Chief on Oct. 25, 2015. Mitch became ill in 2019 and retired from the AFD on July 31, 2020. His funeral was held at AFD’s Central Station on Thursday, April 13. The AFD sends our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. The AFD would also like to thank the Ironton, Summit-Ironville, Cannonsburg, Russell, and Westwood fire departments for assisting our members by providing coverage in our stations during the funeral.