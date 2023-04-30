Fires / Alarms / Hazardous Conditions
4/21 00:31 AFD responded to 2341 Griffith St. for a trash fire. Crews found a small fire in an approved fire pit behind the residence. The resident was attending to the fire.
4/21 11:05 AFD responded to 500 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. The alarm was activated due to the alarm company working on the system. The alarm was reset.
4/21 11:34 AFD responded to 201 17th St. for a fire alarm. The alarm activated due to a malfunction. The alarm was reset.
4/21 14:08 AFD responded to 1820 Oakview Rd. for a fire alarm. Crews were cancelled while responding by the alarm company.
4/21 21:53 AFD responded to 806 13th St. for a fire alarm. Crews were cancelled while responding by the alarm company.
4/22 03:54 AFD responded to Carriage Gate Rd. And Boy Scout Rd. for a tree down across the roadway with power lines down also. Crews secured the area and turned scene over to the Kentucky Highway Department.
4/22 08:25 AFD responded to 2315 Woodland Ave. for a tree down in the rear of the residence with power lines involved. Crews found a large tree down with power lines entangled within the debris. Crews secured the area and requested AEP to respond.
4/22 12:15 AFD responded to 3107 Powell St. for a structure fire. Crews found a shed beside of the structure on fire upon arrival. The shed was approximately 2 feet from the structure. Crews extinguished the fire in the shed, preventing the fire from spreading to the structure. No injuries were reported.
4/22 20:18 AFD responded to 837 Montgomery Ave. for an odor of natural gas in the residence. Crews investigated using air monitors and could find no problems.
4/22 21:07 AFD responded to 3101 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. The alarm was activated in a 2nd floor apartment due to a malfunction. The alarm was reset.
4/23 07:44 AFD responded to 1544 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. The alarm was showing in trouble due to a power failure in the area. Crews notified building maintenance of the issue.
4/23 18:22 AFD responded to 2420 Roberts Dr. for a fire alarm. The alarm was activated when a sprinkler head had been damaged. Crews assisted in securing the system and draining it. Occupants were advised to contact a sprinkler company for repairs.
4/24 10:16 AFD responded to 500 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. The alarm was activated due to hydrants being tested around the property. The alarm was reset.
4/24 15:19 AFD responded to 2512 Auburn Ave. for a fire alarm. The alarm was activated due to cooking. The alarm was reset.
4/24 20:33 AFD responded to 707 15th St. to investigate a possible electrical issue. Crews found a circuit had been overloaded and blown a fuse. The occupant was advised to use a different outlet to power a portable heater.
4/25 01:09 AFD responded to 2201 Lexington Ave. for a fire alarm. The alarm was activated in a 2nd floor elevator room due to an overheated motor. Power was secured to the motor and crews assisted in removing smoke from the room. The alarm was reset.
4/25 03:17 AFD responded to 3101 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. The alarm was activated in a 2nd floor apartment due to a malfunction. The alarm was reset.
4/25 11:44 AFD responded to 2770 Peacock Rd. For a gas leak outside of the structure. Columbia Gas was on scene when crews arrived and the gas utility was secured.
4/25 13:53 AFD responded to 3101 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. The alarm was activated in a 2nd floor apartment due to a malfunction. The alarm was reset.
4/25 16:18 AFD responded to 604 Kinkead St. for a carbon monoxide alarm. Crews investigated with air monitors and did get readings of carbon monoxide in the structure. Crews isolated the problem to a pilot light on a gas stove. Crews secured gas utility and ventilated the structure.
4/25 19:44 AFD responded to 2541 Hampton St. for a trash fire. The resident had a campfire in the rear of the residence. The resident extinguished the fire.
4/25 21:15 AFD responded to 3101 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. The alarm was activated in a 3rd floor apartment due to a malfunction. The alarm was reset.
4/26 01:13 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. The alarm was activated in a 2nd floor apartment due to steam from a shower. The alarm was reset.
4/26 09:37 AFD responded to 1679 Beech St. for a gas leak outside of the residence. Workers struck a gas line while digging with an excavator. Crews secured the area and remained on scene until Columbia Gas arrived.
4/26 11:35 AFD responded to 500 Winchester Ave. for a reported structure fire. Crews arrived on scene and found light smoke coming from the roof of the building. Crews called for aerial trucks from Cannonsburg FD and Russell FD to respond to assist. Upon investigation, crews found a pressure washer was smoking being used for cleaning on the roof, no fire was found.
4/26 12:08 AFD responded to 2944 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. The alarm was activated in an apartment due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
4/26 19:20 AFD responded to 2435 Roosevelt Ave. for a fire alarm. The alarm was activated due to a candle being blown out. The alarm was reset.
4/27 10:21 AFD responded to 2755 Monroe St. for a fire alarm. The alarm was activated due to a malfunction of the alarm. The alarm was reset.
4/27 12:20 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. The alarm was activated in a 6th floor apartment due to cooking. The alarm was reset.
4/27 13:32 AFD responded to 1900 Front St. for a smoke investigation. The smoke was a result of a propane bottle going through the crusher. The hazard was mitigated prior to our crews arriving on scene.
4/27 16:16 AFD responded to 451 Riverhill Dr. for fire alarm. Units were cancelled while responding by the alarm company.
Motor Vehicle Accidents
4/26 11:55 AFD responded to 1299 Winchester Ave. for a 3-vehicle accident. Crews assisted in treating 1 injury and clearing the roadway of debris.
4/26 15:02 AFD responded to the 2700 Block of Winchester Ave. for a 2-vehicle accident. Crews assisted in treating 2 injuries and in clearing of the roadway. Crews remained on scene until vehicles were removed by the tow company.
Emergency Medical Incidents
AFD responded to 7 emergency medical incidents resulting in 4 patients being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 2 overdose incidents resulting in 1 patient being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
Public Service
AFD completed 3 public service assistance incidents.
Fire Prevention
AFD crews installed smoke detectors in 3 residences.
AFD Fire Prevention Office completed 44 inspections, 3 consultations, and 1 fire suppression plans review.
Fire Safety Message of the Week: Stay away from downed power lines! Never touch anything that is in contact with a power line and stay at least 25 feet away from a line that is down, even if you think the power is off.
Training
Engineer Gary Shelby recently obtained his Fire Instructor 1 certification.
Other News
The AFD will begin hydrant testing and maintenance on April 3, 2023. Testing will be conducted on Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm each day, through the month of April. Residents should be receiving notification in their utility bill. Zone maps will be uploaded each day to Alertsense and to the fire department along with the City of Ashland Facebook pages. If we are in your neighborhood testing, water pressure may be reduced. Some discoloration of your water may occur. Please allow your water to run until it is clear before use for washing clothes or consumption.