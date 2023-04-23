Fires / Alarms / Hazardous Conditions
4/14 04:37 AFD responded to the 3200 Block of Roberts Dr. for a utility pole down across the roadway. Power lines were not involved. Crews requested AEP be notified and removed hazard from the roadway.
4/14 08:09 AFD responded to 2813 Moore St. for a power line down behind the residence. Crews investigated and found no problems.
4/14 17:14 AFD responded to 22nd St. and Carter Ave. for a mulch fire. An APD officer had extinguished the fire prior to our arrival. Crews searched for any fire extension and made sure fire was out.
4/14 17:24 AFD responded to the 1600 Block of Winchester Ave. for a smoke investigation. Crews investigated the area and found no problems.
4/14 21:51 AFD responded to the 1900 Block of Central Ave. for a large tree on fire. Crews found and extinguished the tree, which had possibly been struck by lightning.
4/14 23:02 AFD responded to 1604 Spring Park St. for a power line arcing in trees. Crews advised AEP to respond.
4/15 08:00 AFD responded to Oakview Rd. and Woodland Ave. for a tree into power lines. Crews found a line into the trees and no hazards present. AEP was requested to respond.
4/15 13:09 AFD responded to 3702 Landsdowne Dr. for a fire alarm. The alarm was activated in a 3rd floor apartment due to cooking. The alarm was reset.
4/15 21:01 AFD responded to 711 Martin Luther King Blvd. for a smoke investigation. Crews investigated the area and found no problems.
4/16 09:02 AFD responded to 22nd St. and Central Ave. to set up a landing zone for a Health Net medical flight.
4/16 09:11 AFD responded to Raybourne Rd. and McKnipp Dr. for a burning complaint. Crews found and extinguished an unattended fire in wood debris pile.
4/17 09:05 AFD responded to 101 18th St. for a fire alarm. The alarm was activated due to a malfunction of the water flow indicator. The alarm was reset.
4/17 14:14 AFD responded to 2630 Virginia Ave. for a natural gas leak. Construction crews digging struck a line. Columbia Gas was on scene when crews arrived on scene. Crews were released by Columbia Gas.
4/17 23:35 AFD responded to Lexington Ave. and 21st St. for a tree down across the roadway. Crews found and removed limbs from the roadway.
4/18 08:24 AFD responded to 475 Armco Rd. for a possible structure fire. Dust from construction crews using a concrete saw, was mistaken for smoke.
4/18 14:16 AFD responded to 3101 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. The alarm was activated in a 7th floor apartment due to a malfunction. The alarm was reset.
4/19 14:57 AFD responded to 3571 Winchester Ave. for a smoke investigation. Smoke was coming from a structure fire in Ohio.
4/19 15:12 AFD responded to 1200 Winchester Ave. for a vehicle fire. Crews found a vehicle on fire and extinguished. Crews remained on scene until vehicle was removed and debris cleared from the roadway.
4/20 10:30 AFD responded to 1937 Greenup Ave. for a fire alarm. The alarm was activated by personnel working on the fire alarm system. The alarm was reset.
4/20 14:58 AFD responded to 1525 Winchester Ave. for a mulch fire. The fire was out upon arrival. Crews checked for any extension and found none.
4/20 16:52 AFD responded to 3101 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. The alarm was activated in a 6th floor apartment due to cooking. The alarm was reset.
4/20 17:42 AFD responded to 3122 Cogan St. for a bathroom ceiling fan smoking and possibly on fire. No fire was found. Crews secured power to the fixture and checked for any extension of fire. The occupant was advised to contact an electrician before using the fixture.
Motor Vehicle Accidents
4/17 14:19 AFD responded to the 2500 Block of Winchester Ave. for a 2-vehicle accident. Crews assisted in treating injuries.
4/17 17:56 AFD responded to 13th St. and Central Ave. for a 2-vehicle accident. One of the vehicles was found on its side. Crews stabilized the vehicle, and removed 1 occupant from the vehicle. Crews assisted with treating 1 injury and clearing of the roadway. Crews remained on scene until vehicles were removed by tow company.
4/18 19:24 AFD responded to 1100 2nd Circle for a scooter accident. Crews assisted in treating 1 injury.
Rescues
4/14 12:18 AFD responded to 3702 Landsdowne Dr. for a child that had their leg stuck in a park bench. Upon arrival, the child’s leg was free from the bench. No injuries were reported.
4/19 09:08 AFD responded to 5260 Winchester Ave. for a person stuck in a window. Crews assisted in removing person from the window of the basement. No injuries were reported.
4/20 20:33 AFD responded to the area of 3232 Megan Neyer Way for a missing juvenile. Crews assisted in searching the area. The juvenile was found in the 1300 Block of Winchester Ave. by APD.
Emergency Medical Incidents
AFD responded to 8 emergency medical incidents resulting in 6 patients being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 3 overdose incidents resulting in 3 patients being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 1 lift assistance incident.
Public Service
AFD crews performed 5 public service assistance incidents.
Fire Prevention
AFD crews installed smoke detectors in 2 residences.
AFD Fire Prevention Office completed 12 inspections and 3 consultations.
Fire Safety Message of the Week: When grilling, make sure your grill is at least 10 feet away from your home. If your grill catches on fire, keep the lid closed and turn off the burners or close the dampers. Never put water on it. Turn off the propane tank after each use, and make sure any charcoal ashes are completely cool before disposing of them.
Training
8 AFD members completed a 40 hour course to obtain certification in IFSAC Fire Officer 1 this week. The class was conducted by State Fire Rescue Training District 9 at Central Station.
3 AFD members completed a swift water technician class this week. The class was conducted by Spec Rescue.
Other News
The AFD will begin hydrant testing and maintenance on April 3, 2023. Testing will be conducted on Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm each day, through the month of April. Residents should be receiving notification in their utility bill. Zone maps will be uploaded each day to Alertsense and to the fire department along with the City of Ashland Facebook pages. If we are in your neighborhood testing, water pressure may be reduced. Some discoloration of your water may occur. Please allow your water to run until it is clear before use for washing clothes or consumption.