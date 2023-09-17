ASHLAND Ashland Fire Department reports from Sept. 8 through Thursday.
Fires / Alarms / Hazardous Conditions
Sept. 8: 250 Sturgill Ave.for a fire next to dumpster. Upon arrival crews found mattress on fire next to a dumpster. Crews pulled an attack line off Engine 1 and extinguished the fire.
Sept. 8: 3101 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm sounding. Upon arrival crews checked the building finding no cause for the alarm. The alarm was reset.
Sept. 8: 500 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm sounding. Upon Arrival crews were meet by building maintenance who was servicing the sprinkler system and accidently set off fire alarm. The alarm was reset.
Sept. 8: 1500 Chestnut Dr. for a fire alarm sounding. Upon arrival crews were meet by the homeowner advising a cooking utensil was left on the stove and had melted causing the alarm. Crews were able to use a ventilation fan to remove the smoke from the residence. Once the smoke was cleared the alarm was able to reset.
Sept. 8: 2944 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm sounding. Upon arrival crews checked the building finding it was discovered the alarm was possibly caused by steam from a bathroom. The alarm was successfully reset.
Sept. 9: 2221 Central Ave. for a fire alarm sounding. Upon arrival crews checked the building finding the sprinkler system had charged with water due to the malfunction of the air compressor on the system.
Sept. 9: 2944 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm sounding. Upon arrival crews checked the building finding no cause for the alarm. The alarm was successfully reset.
Sept. 10: 1700 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm sounding. Upon arrival crews checked the building finding no cause for the alarm. The alarm was successfully reset.
Sept. 10: 1700 Winchester Ave. for a CO Alarm sounding. Upon arrival crews could find no problem and the alarm was reset.
Sept. 10: 810 23rd St. for a structure fire. Upon arrival crews found a 2-story residence with heavy fire on the 1st and 2nd floor. Engine 2 pulled an attack line and began a fire attack on the first floor of the residence. Rescue 1 began a search of the residence for any victims. Engine 1 established the water supply off a nearby hydrant and then pulled a backup hoseline to support the attack line. Engine 3 arrived on scene and started placing ladders to the 2nd floor to provide secondary egress to any firefighters. Crews were able to control the fire in under 10min. At the time of the fire there was no one home. The fire is still under investigation by the Fire Marshals Office.
Sept. 10: 819 Ashland Ave. for a fire alarm sounding. Upon arrival crews were meet by homeowner advising it was burnt food on the stove and the alarm was already reset.
Sept. 10: 3131 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm sounding. Upon arrival crews found burnt food had caused the alarm. Once the smoke was cleared the alarm was able to reset.
Sept. 11: 3101 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm sounding. Upon arrival crews found burnt food had caused the alarm. Once the smoke was cleared the alarm was able to reset.
Sept. 11: 1817 Blazer Blvd. for a fire alarm sounding. Upon arrival crews found someone had accidently turned the furnace on which set off the alarm. The alarm was able to reset.
Sept. 11: 3101 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm sounding. Upon arrival crews found burnt food had caused the alarm. Once the smoke was cleared the alarm was able to reset.
Sept. 12: 3655 Winchester Ave. for a burning complaint. Upon arrival crews found a smoldering fire behind a shed on the property that was set by someone staying in the area. The subject was advised he couldn’t burn on the property without permission from the property owner and of the burning laws and dangers of the fire being proximity to the shed.
Sept. 13: 138 Olympic Dr. for a gas leak. Engine 1 arrived on scene to find no odor at the time in the area. Engine 1 advised dispatch to notify Columbia Gas to respond to confirm there was no issue.
Sept. 13: 2553 Carter Ave. for an audible fire alarm in the area. Upon arrival crews checked the area discovering a smoke detector in the bed of pick-up truck that was malfunctioning and going off.
Sept. 14: Mutual aid to Westwood Fire Department for a commercial structure fire at 101 Jane Hill Rd. Prior to arrival, AFD were canceled by units on scene.
Sept. 14: 2920 Carter Ave. for a fire alarm sounding. Upon arrival crews were met by staff advising there was construction underway, and the dust had set off the alarm.
Motor Vehicle Accidents
Sept. 9: 29th Street and Winchester Avenue for a 2-vehicle accident with injuries. Upon arrival found a 2-vehicle collision with all parties denying any injuries. Crews assisted with controlling traffic and removing debris from the roadway. Crews stood-by until vehicles were removed by local towing companies.
Sept. 14: Gloria Avenue for a Dirt Bike accident. Upon arrival Engine 3 and Rescue 1 found 1 patient with severe injuries and began treatment. Engine 1 responded to the Ashland High School Soccer field to establish and Landing zone so the Patient could be transported to a trauma center via Helicopter.
Rescues
Sept. 12: AFD Marine 1 was placed on the river to provide stand-by and assist in controlling river traffic while the Fireworks display for the ARC conference occurred.
Sept. 14: AFD Rescue 1 with water rescue equipment responded mutual aid to Cannonsburg Fire Department at U.S. 60 and I64 exit 181 Off Ramp refence a vehicle in the water with subjects still inside. Upon arrival of Cannonsburg FD all units were out of the vehicle, so AFD units were canceled.
Emergency Medical Incidents
AFD responded to 13 emergency medical incidents resulting in 8 patients being transported by BCEMS.
AFD responded to three overdose incidents resulting in one patient being transported by BCEMS.
AFD responded to four requests for lifting assistance resulting in two patients being transported by BCEMS
Public Service
AFD responded to 11 requests from the public for assistance.
AFD Installed smoke detectors in 2 Residences.
Fire Prevention
AFD Fire Prevention Office completed 11 inspections, 1 fire cause and origin inspection, 1 public education event, and 2 consultations.
AFD conducted eight preplans of commercial buildings.
Fire Safety Message of the Week: Space heaters should always be plugged directly into an outlet, never use extension cords or power strips. Also keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from space heaters while in use.
Training
This Week Crews trained on High Rise hose packs these packs are used to hook into connections in the stairwells of our taller buildings in town and allow us to fight fire off a system within these buildings. We also conducted training on Vehicle Fire Fighting, Dumpster Fires, and Flammable gas fires using live fire props from the Kentucky State Fire Rescue Training District 9.
In other news
We would like to welcome our newest Recruit Fire Fighter Luke Alley who comes to us with over 4 years’ experience and multiple certifications with several departments. For 3 weeks Recruit FF Alley will go through orientation training on our equipment and procedures prior to be placed on shift. We would like to welcome Recruit Alley.