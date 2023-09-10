Fires / Alarms / Hazardous Conditions
9/1 20:50 AFD responded to 2221 Central AVE for a Fire Alarm sounding. Upon Arrival crews checked the building finding no cause for the alarm. The alarm appeared to be caused by a malfunction.
9/1 22:37 AFD responded to 2719 Lorraine ST for a CO Alarm sounding. Upon Arrival Engine 2 checked the residence with their Air Monitor, finding no reading. Upon further investigation it was determined the detector was faulty.
9/2 02:56 AFD responded to 1441 Winchester AVE Fire Alarm sounding. Upon Arrival crews checked the building finding no cause for the alarm. The alarm appeared to be caused by a malfunction of the system and building maintenance was notified.
9/2 23:44 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester AVE for a Fire Alarm sounding. Upon Arrival crews checked the building finding no cause for the alarm. The alarm was reset.
9/3 04:38 AFD responded to 336 32nd ST for smoke in the area possibly caused by an illegal burn. Upon Arrival crews checked the area finding what appeared to be a smoldering trash fire. The fire was fully extinguished.
9/3 07:52 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester AVE for a Fire Alarm sounding. Upon Arrival crews found burnt Tupperware on the stove because of someone accidentally turning on the stove. Crews were able to ventilate the smoke from the apartment. Once the smoke was cleared the alarm was able to reset.
9/3 22:17 AFD responded to 2736 Joel ST for a for a CO Alarm sounding. Upon Arrival Engine 3 checked the residence with their Air Monitor, finding no reading. Upon further investigation it was determined the detector was faulty.
9/6 11:58 AFD responded 1344 Gallaher DR for a report of power lines down. Engine 2 arrived on scene to find that a tree crew working in the area had cut a tree down causing the power lines to be down blocking the roadway. Crews remained on scene until AEP was able to control power and remove the lines from the roadway.
9/6 18:27 AFD responded to 2450 Oakview RD for a power line down. Engine 3 arrived on scene to find a large tree had fallen and taken down power lines. Engine 3 stood-by until AEP was able to make the scene safe.
9/7 09:03 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester AVE for a fire alarm sounding. Upon arrival crews found steam had caused the alarm. The alarm was reset.
Motor Vehicle Accidents
9/1 13:32 AFD responded to 14th St & Carter AVE for a 2-vehicle accident with injuries. Upon arrival found a 2-vehicle collision with all parties denying any injuries. Crews assisted with controlling traffic and removing debris from the roadway. Crews stood-by until vehicles were removed by local towing companies.
9/1 13:58 AFD responded 29th ST & Winchester AVE for a 2-vehicle accident with injuries. Upon arrival found a 2-vehicle collision we assisted with patient care for the subject involved. Crews assisted with controlling traffic and removing debris from the roadway. Crews stood-by until vehicles were removed by local towing companies.
Rescues
9/2 13:00 AFD Rescue 1 and Engine 1 at Central Station were greeted by a Female who drove up advising her cat was stuck inside the dash board of her vehicle and she was unsure were exactly the cat was. Crews began assessing the vehicle and found the cat to be stuck in the upper part of the dash and was unable to move. AFD was able to work with a local Veterinarian to assist the cat while our crews disassembled the vehicle to safely free the cat from the vehicle without any damage.
9/5 19:09 AFD Dive team responded Mutual Aid to the City of Greenup to search a waterway for a missing person. Crews used side scan sonar on Marine 1 and Marine 2 to pinpoint several locations of interest that our divers checked with nothing being located.
9/6 01:19 AFD Marine 1 and Marine 2 were requested to respond to the Russell bridge for a bridge jumper. Prior to our boats launching units were canceled due to the subject being safely off the bridge.
Emergency Medical Incidents
AFD responded to 14 emergency medical incidents resulting in 8 patients being transported by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 3 overdose incidents resulting In 2 patients being transported by BCEMS.
Public Service
AFD responded to 6 requests from the public for assistance.
AFD Installed smoke detectors in 1 Residences.
Fire Prevention
AFD Fire Prevention Office completed 13 inspections, and 4 consultations.
Fire Safety Message of the Week: Battery Powered flameless candles are much safer than traditional candles and can provide the same ambiance.
Training
This week all crews trained in writing fire reports and other documentation required for fire department operations.
In other news
We would like to thank Kings Daughters Medical Center Employees that decided to honor Retired Battalion Chief Mitch Christian by placing a Memorial Bench in our Community room. Battalion Chief Chirstian spent many years working at KDMC on his off days from the Firehouse and had many friends from KDMC that wanted to honor him. Retired Battalion Chief Christian was a Line of Duty Death as a result of job-related cancer earlier this year.