Fires / Alarms / Hazardous Conditions
11/4 04:22 AFD responded to 3700 Landsdowne Dr. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in the basement due to cooking. Smoke was removed from the area and the alarm was reset.
11/4 04:47 AFD responded to 2513 West Euclid Ave. for a carbon monoxide alarm. Crews investigated the area with air monitors and found no problems. Batteries were changed in detectors and alarms were restored.
11/5 19:59 AFD responded to 3160 Central Ave. for a smoke investigation. Crews found resident burning wood in the rear of the residence. Crews extinguished the fire.
11/8 12:58 AFD responded to 4433 Blackburn Ave. for a utility line down in the roadway. Crews found a cable line down due to a large truck striking it and pulling it down. Crews notified utilities and removed cable from the roadway.
11/8 13:17 AFD responded to 3207 Landsdowne Dr. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in an apartment due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
11/8 15:34 AFD responded to 1624 Carter Ave. for a dumpster fire. Crews found and extinguished a dumpster fire in the rear of the business.
11/9 08:47 AFD responded to 32nd St. and Greenup Ave. for a smoke investigation. Crews found a campfire from a homeless camp behind the floodwall on privately owned property.
11/9 12:11 AFD responded to the 100 Block of Cheshire Ln. for a smoke investigation. Crews investigated the area and found no problems.
11/9 14:47 AFD responded to 1111 Stella Dr. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in an apartment due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
11/10 01:17 AFD responded to 2341 Winchester Ave. for a fire outside of the building. Crews found a small rubbish fire outside of the building and extinguished fire with a water can extinguisher. Crews found building unsecure and conducted a search of the building to look for any other fires. Crews found 3 occupants inside of the building that were taken into custody by APD for trespassing. Building was secured by units before clearing the scene.
11/10 19:15 AFD responded to 2341 Winchester Ave. for a dumpster fire. Crews found a resident extinguishing fire and assisted until fire was out.
11/10 19:26 AFD responded to the riverfront to extinguish remnants of fire used for flag retirement ceremony that occurred after sunset.
Motor Vehicle Accidents
11/5 14:30 AFD responded to Martin Luther King Blvd. and Central Ave. for a 2-vehicle accident. No in juries were reported. Crews assisted in clearing of the roadway.
11/7 12:29 AFD responded to 1362 Nichols Pl. for a person trapped by an equipment trailer that had slid into a tree. Upon arrival, patient was free of any entrapment. Crews assisted in treating injuries and stabilizing the trailer and truck involved.
11/7 15:15 AFD responded to 13th St. and Rayburn Rd. for a 2-vehicle accident. Crews assisted in treating 1 injury. Crews remained on scene to assist with a landing zone for a medical helicopter and clearing of the roadway.
11/8 14:38 AFD responded to 13th St. and Montgomery Ave. for a 2-vehicle accident. No injuries were reported. Crews assisted with clearing of the roadway.
11/10 04:51 AFD responded to 1507 Lexington Ave. for a single-vehicle accident. Crews found a vehicle in the roadway on its side and 2 other parked vehicles with damage. No occupants were found in any of the vehicles. Crews stabilized the vehicle and remained on scene until vehicle was removed by a tow company. Crews also assisted in clearing debris from the roadway.
Rescues
11/5 00:02 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester Ave. for occupants trapped in an elevator. Crews removed occupants from stalled elevator on the ground floor. Power was secured to the elevator and building maintenance notified.
11/7 18:04 AFD responded to2520 Auburn Rd. to assist in an animal rescue. A cat had fallen through a HVAC floor vent and was unable to get out. Crews were cancelled while responding due to the animal removing itself.
Emergency Medical Incidents
AFD responded to 9 emergency medical incidents resulting in 8 patients being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 4 overdose incidents resulting in 3 patients being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 8 lift assistance incidents.
Public Service
AFD performed 2 public service assistance incidents.
Fire Prevention
AFD crews installed smoke detectors in 6 residences.
AFD crews completed 16 preplans of businesses.
AFD Fire Prevention Office completed 9 inspections and 5 consultations.
Fire Safety Message of the Week: November through March are the peak months for electrical fires in the home. Home fire deaths peak between midnight and 8:00 am. Only one heat producing appliance should be plugged directly into an outlet at a time, and never use them with extension cords. Always make sure you have working smoke alarms!
Training
AFD crews completed training in forcible entry and victim rescue.
AFD crews attended a 2-day training symposium hosted by the Coal Country Fraternal Order of Leatherheads. The symposium featured 5 speakers that held training sessions on post-traumatic stress disorder, nozzles, ladders, leadership, and surviving a mayday situation.