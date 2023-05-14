Fires / Alarms / Hazardous Conditions
5/5 17:41 AFD responded to 109 6th St. for a reported dumpster fire. Engine 1 arrived to find the dumpster on fire and crews extinguished the fire.
5/6 0940 AFD responded to 2944 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Units arrived to find alarm activated in an apartment on the first floor. The alarm was caused by cooking smoke. The alarm was reset.
5/6 19:57 AFD responded to 500 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. The fire alarm was showing a pull station upon arrival. Crews checked the area finding no problem and the alarm was reset.
5/6 19:57 AFD responded to South Belmont St. and Valleyview Dr. for a reported brush fire next to the roadway. Units arrived and found a small fire next to the roadway and extinguished the fire using a water fire extinguisher.
5/8 12:42 AFD responded 2812 Holt ST for a residential fire alarm. Crews arrived on scene and found no problems. The alarm was reset.
5/11 01:08 AFD responded to 2204 Pollard Rd. for an odor of gasoline in the residence. Crews found a lawnmower leaking gasoline in the basement of the residence. Crews ventilated the structure.
5/11 22:21 AFD responded to 3101 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. The alarm was activated in a 4th floor apartment due to cooking. The alarm was reset.
Motor Vehicle Accidents
5/5 19:57 AFD responded to 13th St. & Megan Neyer Way for a reported powerline down due to a non-injury vehicle accident. Engine 3 stood-by until the line and vehicle could be removed from the roadway.
5/11 15:53 AFD responded to Oakview Rd. And Moore St. for a 2-vehicle accident. Crews assisted in treating 1 injury. Crews remained on scene and assisted with clearing of the roadway.
Rescues
5/5 11:14 AFD responded to 2201 Winchester Ave. for a subject trapped in an elevator. The power was shut down to the elevator and subjects were removed from the elevator. The elevator was left out of service until repairs could be made.
5/5 18:35 AFD responded to 2201 Winchester Ave. for a subject trapped in an elevator. The power was shut down to the elevator and subjects were removed from the elevator. The elevator was left out of service until repairs could be made.
5/10 18:29 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester Ave. for subjects trapped in an elevator. Crews used Firefighter Service keys to recall the elevator to the ground floor and remove the subject. The elevator was reset and began working properly.
Emergency Medical Incidents
AFD responded to 5 emergency medical incidents resulting in 4 patients being transported by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 1 overdose incident resulting in 1 patient being transported by BCEMS.
Public Service
AFD responded to 4 requests from the public for assistance.
AFD installed smoke detectors in 1 residence.
Fire Prevention
AFD crews completed 12 preplans of businesses.
AFD Fire Prevention Office completed 16 inspections, 3 consultations, and 1 fire suppression system plan review.
Fire Safety Message of the Week: Make sure you change your furnace or air conditioner filter as needed. Some may need to be changed as often as once a month. A clogged furnace filter could lead to a fire. Keep your HVAC system serviced regularly for maximum safety.
Training
AFD crews completed training in rope rescue technician skills.
Other News
AFD crews have completed hydrant testing for this year. You may still see crews out painting hydrants. The AFD color codes hydrants based upon their flow. This helps our crews identify the supply of water that can be obtained from a particular hydrant.