Fires / Alarms / Hazardous Conditions
5/12 23:39 AFD responded to 500 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. The fire alarm was showing a roof top HVAC unit. Crews made access to the roof to find the door on the HVAC unit open allowing rain into the unit causing the alarm to activate. Crews isolated power to the unit and the alarm was reset.
5/13 03:57 AFD responded 2700 Algonquin Ave. for a residential fire alarm. Crews arrived on scene and found no problems. The smoke detector was replaced.
5/13 16:03 AFD responded 624 May CT. for a residential fire alarm. Crews arrived on scene and found no problems. The smoke detector was removed due to being out of date and others were tested.
5/13 17:53 AFD responded to 524 Muncy St for a tree that had fallen on power lines. Engine 2 arrived to find a tree had fallen and broken a pole with a transformer on it. Crews cordoned off the area and awaited the arrival of AEP.
5/14 00:54 AFD responded to 3101 Winchester Ave. for an odor investigation. Subject advised odd smell in the apartment, and they could taste it. Crews checked the area with no problems found.
5/14 18:00 AFD responded to 1441 Winchester AVE for a fire alarm. Crews arrived on scene to be advised by management that the kitchen hood exhaust system had malfunctioned, and cooking smoke caused the alarm. The alarm was already reset prior to arrival.
5/15 08:05 AFD responded 3157 Mcclelland ST for a residential fire alarm. Crews arrived on scene and found no alarm sounding. There was an apparent malfunction of the system.
5/15 08:34 AFD Dispatched to 1400 College DR for a Fire alarm. Crews were cancelled prior to arrival as the alarm company was on site testing the system.
5/15 15:51 AFD Responded to 3702 Landsdowne DR for a Fire alarm. Crews arrived to find the alarm caused by smoke from a cooking fire confined to the container. Rescue 1 reset the alarm.
5/16 10:42 AFD Responded to 2201 Lexington AVE for a Fire alarm. Crews arrived to find the alarm caused by steam on the second floor with no other problems and the alarm was reset.
5/16 11:35 AFD Responded to 3101 Winchester AVE for a Fire alarm. Crews arrived and were unable to determine what caused the alarm. Alarm was reset by our crews.
5/16 11:50 AFD Responded to 3101 Winchester AVE for a Fire alarm. Crews arrived and were unable to find a cause for the alarm. Maintenance was requested and replaced the malfunctioning detector. Alarm was reset by our crews.
5/17 10:43 AFD Responded to 100 Cheshire LN for a Large Tree down in the roadway. Crews arrived and found a large tree blocking the roadway. Our crews were unable to clear the roadway, so the Street department was requested to respond. We stood by until the street department arrived and assumed control of the scene.
5/17 12:08 AFD Responded to 90 Cheshire LN for a Natural Gas Leak. Crews arrived and found a gas meter had been damaged in the process of removing a large tree blocking the roadway. Our crews found no gas leaking at the time and notified Columbia gas to respond.
5/18 12:09 AFD Responded to 1701 Lexington AVE to set up a Landing Zone. Crews set up a landing zone at Central Park for an Aeromedical Helicopter who was transporting a patient from KDMC. Crews stood-by till the patient was loaded and the helicopter safely departed.
5/18 17:53 AFD responded to 1812 Virgin AVE for a tree that had fallen on power lines. Engine 2 arrived to find the tree was leaning on power lines but had not fallen yet. Crews Cordoned off the area and notified AEP to respond.
Motor Vehicle Accidents
5/12 08:57 AFD responded to 13th St. & Megan Neyer Way for a 5-vehicle crash. Crews arrived to find all lanes of traffic blocked by the accident. Crews assisted in loading 3 patients for transport to KDMC. Engine 3 & Rescue 1 assisted with traffic control and removal of debris from the roadway until all vehicles could be removed by towing companies.
5/12 13:20 AFD responded to 13th St. & Megan Neyer Way for a 2-vehicle crash. Crews assisted in loading 1 patient for transport to KDMC. Engine 3 assisted with traffic control and removal of debris from the roadway until all vehicles could be removed by towing companies.
5/12 13:44 AFD responded to 15th St. & Central AVE for a 2-vehicle crash. Crews arrived to find all lanes of traffic blocked by the accident. Crews assisted in loading 2 patients for transport to KDMC. Engine 1 & Rescue 1 assisted with traffic and removal of debris from the roadway until all vehicles could be removed by towing companies.
5/15 11:40 AFD responded to Martin Luther King BLVD & Montgomery AVE for a 2 non-injury vehicle crash. Crews assessed all occupants for injuries, finding none. Crews assisted with traffic control and removal of debris from the roadway until all vehicles could be removed by towing companies.
Rescues
5/17 10:25 AFD responded to 2201 Winchester Ave. for a subject trapped in an elevator. Upon arrival dispatch advised subjects were out of elevator. Crews proceeded to check the elevator finding it still to be malfunctioning. The power was shut down to the elevator. The elevator was left out of service until repairs could be made.
Emergency Medical Incidents
AFD responded to 10 emergency medical incidents resulting in 11 patients being transported by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 5 overdose incident resulting in 5 patient being transported by BCEMS.
Public Service
AFD responded to 7 requests from the public for assistance.
AFD installed smoke detectors in 5 residences.
Fire Prevention
AFD crews completed 16 preplans of Commercial occupancies.
AFD Fire Prevention Office completed 12 inspections, 3 consultations.
Fire Safety Message of the Week: Put a lid on grease fires! Never try to put out a grease fire with water. Put a lid on the pan and turn the heat off.
Training
AFD crews completed training in rope rescue technician skills, Officer Training, and Driver Training. FF Fields Davis and FF James Litteral completed a 4 day hands on class for Heavy Vehicle Extrication.
Other News
AFD crews have completed hydrant testing for this year. You may still see crews out painting hydrants. The AFD color codes hydrants based upon their flow. This helps our crews identify the supply of water that can be obtained from a particular hydrant.