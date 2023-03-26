ASHLAND Ashland Fire Department reports from March 17 through Thursday.
Fires/Alarms/Hazardous conditions
March 18: 2932 Winchester Ave. for a dumpster fire. Crews found and extinguished the fire.
March 18: 3101 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a second floor apartment due to cooking. The alarm was reset.
March 18: 1017 Stella Dr. for an oven on fire. Crews found a cooking utensil had fallen into the oven causing it to melt and smoke. Crews removed smoke from the apartment.
March 19: 2275 Winchester Ave. for an unknown type of fire outside of a building. Crews found a grill being used in a parking lot.
March 20: 2944 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. The alarm was activated in an apartment due to a malfunction. The alarm was reset.
March 20: 924 Ashland Ave. for a structure fire. Crews found and extinguished a fire in the basement of the structure. Fire damage was confined to the basement area of the structure with water damage caused in the basement because of extinguishment. Smoke damage was noted throughout the structure. AEP, Columbia Gas and the Water Department controlled all utilities. The Red Cross was called to assist the occupant. No injuries were reported.
March 20: 2200 block of Carter Ave. for a smoke investigation. Crews found a resident burning brush. The fire was extinguished.
March 21: 3101 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a third floor apartment due to a malfunction. The alarm was reset.
March 21: 13th Street and Blackburn Avenue for lines down. Crews found and removed a cable line from the roadway.
March 21: 2726 Chinn St. for an odor of something burning inside of the structure. Crews found a power cord spliced supplying power to a portable radio. Crews removed spliced power cord.
March 22: 506 9th St. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a fifth floor apartment due to cooking. The alarm was reset.
March 22: 2250 Winchester Ave. for a gas leak. Crews working on the roadway struck a gas line. Crews secured the area and turned the scene over to Columbia Gas.
March 22: 500 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. The alarm was activated due to smoking in a restroom. The alarm was reset.
March 22: 3029 Carter Ave. for a structure fire. Upon arrival, crews found light smoke coming from the attic area. Upon investigation, crews found a small fire in cardboard located in the crawl space of the residence. A gas floor furnace had malfunctioned causing the cardboard to catch fire in the crawl space. Crews secured gas utilities and removed smoke from the structure.
March 22: 3131 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a fourth floor apartment due to cooking. The alarm was reset.
March 23: 4418 Southview Rd. For a carbon monoxide alarm. Crews checked the residence with air monitors and found no problems. The issue was with battery back-up on detector. Crews replaced batteries.
March 23: 3101 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a second floor apartment due to cooking. The alarm was reset.
March 23: 3700 Landsdowne Dr. for a fire alarm. The alarm was activated in an apartment due to steam from a shower. The alarm was reset.
Motor vehicle accidents
March 19: 15th Street and Lexington Avenue for a two-vehicle accident. One vehicle had fled the scene. Crews assisted in treating two injuries.
March 20: 13th Street and Central Avenue for a two-vehicle accident. No injuries were reported. Crews assisted with clearing of the roadway. Crews remained on scene until vehicles were removed by the towing company.
March 20: 2911 Boy Scout Rd. For a single-vehicle accident. The vehicle had struck a tree. No injuries were reported.
March 22: 2414 Roberts Dr. for a two-vehicle accident. One vehicle had fled the scene. No injuries were reported. The accident occurred in Westwood and the vehicle pulled into a parking lot on Roberts Dr.
March 23: 2920 Carter Ave. for a two-vehicle accident. Crews assisted with clearing of debris in the area.
Emergency medical incidents
AFD responded to 11 emergency medical incidents resulting in nine patients being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to two overdose incidents.
AFD responded to one lift assistance incident.
Public service
AFD responded to four public service assistance incidents.
Fire prevention
AFD crews installed smoke detectors in two residences.
AFD crews completed 16 pre-plans of businesses.
AFD Fire Prevention Office completed 16 inspections and three consultations.
Fire Safety Message of the Week: Never smoke in bed and always use proper ash trays.
Training
AFD crews completed training in hazardous materials, EMT refresher, pump operations and fire control.
Other news
The AFD will begin hydrant testing and maintenance on April 3. Testing will be conducted Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, through the month of April.
Residents should be receiving notification in their utility bill. Zone maps will be uploaded each day to Alertsense and to the fire department along with the City of Ashland Facebook pages.
If we are in your neighborhood testing, water pressure may be reduced. Some discoloration of your water may occur. Please allow your water to run until it is clear before use for washing clothes or consumption.