Fires / Alarms / Hazardous Conditions
3/10 06:10 AFD responded to the 200 Block of 16th St. for a fuel leak. A tractor trailer had developed a leak from the fuel tanks of the truck. Crews isolated and contained the leak from the fuel tank. Crews also protected nearby storm sewer drains. Boyd County Emergency Management also assisted during this incident.
3/10 08:58 AFD responded to 500 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to work being completed on the system by alarm company.
3/10 15:15 AFD responded to the area around 19th St. and Lexington Ave. for a smell of natural gas in the area. Crews investigated the area and found no problems.
3/10 17:17 AFD responded to 1500 Chestnut Dr. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to coking. Alarm was reset.
3/10 22:19 AFD responded to the 2100 Block of Belmont St. for a piece of metal that had blown off a building coming into contact with a utility line. Crews found and removed the piece of metal that was against a cable line.
3/12 21:16 AFD responded to 3108 Simpson Rd. for an overheated electrical breaker box. Crews found 1 breaker tripped in the box and the issue coming from a refrigerator that was plugged into an extension cord. Crews advised occupant not to use an extension cord with the appliance. Crews also installed smoke detectors in the residence.
3/12 22:41 AFD responded to 3101 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a 3rd floor apartment due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
3/12 23:11 AFD responded to 3101 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a 4th floor apartment due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
3/14 15:10 AFD responded to 2284 Carter Ave. for a natural gas leak outside of the structure. Upon arrival, Columbia Gas was already on scene and had the leak isolated.
3/14 21:03 AFD responded to the 300 Block of Ringo St. for a possible trash fire. Upon arrival, crews found a resident grilling food.
3/15 06:54 AFD responded to 3101 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a 3rd floor apartment due to a malfunction. Alarm was reset.
3/15 20:02 AFD responded to 2212 6th St. for a trash fire. Crews found and extinguished small fire in rear of residence.
3/15 20:24 AFD responded to 3254 Park St. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to malfunction. Crews replaced 3 smoke detectors for the resident.
3/16 11:24 AFD responded to 2928 Central Ave. for a structure fire. Upon arrival, crews found smoke coming from the residential structure. Crews found and extinguished a fire around a mattress in a bedroom of the structure. Fire damage was confined to the room of origin with smoke and water damage throughout the structure. No injuries were reported. Cause of the fire was determined to be unintentional.
3/16 13:05 AFD responded to 1544 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
Motor Vehicle Accidents
3/11 17:25 AFD responded to 1000 13th St. for a 2-vehicle accident. Crews assisted with treating 1 injury and clearing of the roadway.
3/11 17:45 AFD responded to 2804 Holt St. for a single-vehicle accident involving a pedestrian. Crews assisted with treating 1 injury.
3/12 14:28 AFD responded to 1000 13th St. for a 2-vehicle accident. Upon arrival, injured patients were already in ambulances being treated. Crews assisted with clearing of the roadway and remained on scene until vehicles were removed.
3/15 17:48 AFD responded to the 2800 Block of South 29th St. for a 2-vehicle accident. Crews assisted in extricating 1 occupant from a vehicle, assisted in treating 2 injuries, and clearing of the roadway.
Rescues
3/16 11:42 AFD responded to 2201 Lexington Ave. for occupants trapped in an elevator. The elevator was stalled on the first floor. Crews isolated power to the elevator and removed the occupants. The elevator was placed out of service by maintenance personnel.
Emergency Medical Incidents
AFD responded to 8 emergency medical incident resulting in 6 patients being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 1 overdose incident resulting in 1 patient being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 1 lift assistance incident.
Public Service
AFD responded to 2 public service incidents.
Fire Prevention
AFD crews installed smoke detectors in 5 residences.
AFD crews completed 14 preplans of businesses.
AFD Fire Prevention Office completed 14 inspections and 3 consultations.
Fire Safety Message of the Week: As spring arrives you may be tempted to burn yard waste or brush piles. Open burning is prohibited in the city of Ashland. You may only have a fire for cooking or comfort purposes, providing you only burn plain, clean wood. The fire must be contained in a fire ring or pit and can never be left unattended.
Training
AFD crews completed training in building construction, drivers training, hazardous materials, and emergency medical care.
Other News
The AFD will begin hydrant testing and maintenance on April 3, 2023. Testing will be conducted on Monday through Friday 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. each day, through the month of April. Residents should be receiving notifications in their utility bills. Zone maps will be uploaded each day to Alertsense and to the fire department along with the city of Ashland Facebook pages. If we are in your neighborhood testing, water pressure may be reduced. Some discoloration of your water may occur. Please allow your water to run until it is clear before using for washing clothes or consumption.