Fires / Alarms / Hazardous Conditions
6/23 15:16 AFD responded to 2201 Lexington AVE for a Fire Alarm. Upon Arrival Crews investigated the building, finding the alarm was caused by dust from construction. The alarm was reset.
6/23 16:53 AFD responded to 2415 Roosevelt AVE for a CO Alarm. Upon Arrival Crews investigated the home with air monitors finding no issues. It was determined the alarm had malfunctioned and should be replaced.
6/23 17:44 AFD responded to Shadowlawn Dr & Valleyview Dr for a report of a transformer smoking. Crews checked the area finding no problems.
6/25 13:14 AFD responded to 1817 Fischel ST for a Fire Alarm. Upon Arrival Crews investigated the building, finding no cause for the alarm. Crews believed it to be a faulty smoke detector and replaced the detector with a new one.
6/25 17:00 AFD responded to 2315 Beech ST LT9 for a Structure Fire. Engine 3 arrived to find the home heavily involved in fire with 2 exposures. Engine 3 began fire attack, Engine 1 laid supply line from the nearest hydrant while another crew began a search of the home for victims. The fire was quickly extinguished with no victims being found. Crews remained on scene overhauling the home and completing an investigation of the origin and cause of the fire which was determined to be unintentional. The occupant was referred to American Red Cross.
6/26 02:30 AFD responded to 1301 Winchester AVE for a Fire Alarm. Upon Arrival Crews checked the building but could find no cause for the alarm. Crews were able to reset the alarm.
6/26 03:34 AFD responded to 329 24th ST for utility line down. Crews were able to Determine it was telephone line and the hazard was removed from the roadway.
6/26 14:05 AFD responded to 1405 Greenup AVE for a Fire Alarm. Upon Arrival Crews checked the building but could find no cause for the alarm. Crews were able to reset the alarm.
6/26 15:01 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester AVE for a Fire Alarm. Upon Arrival Crews checked the building finding the cause of the alarm to be burnt food. Crews were able to reset the alarm.
6/26 16:13 AFD responded to 13th ST & Cumberland AVE for tree on a powerline. Engine 3 arrived to find a tree limb on a powerline. Crews waited on scene for AEP’s arrival to resolve the situation.
6/27 15:44 AFD responded to 3224 Condit ST for a broken utility pole. Engine 3 arrived to find a utility pole damaged pulling lines down. The pole was determined to have Cable lines on it and dispatch advised the Cable company to respond.
6/28 16:29 AFD responded to 17th ST & Lexington AVE for tree on a powerline. Engine 1 arrived to find a tree limb on a powerline and a porch roof. Crews waited on scene for AEP’s arrival to resolve the situation.
6/29 07:46 AFD responded to 2507 Riggles ST for Natural Gas Line that was stuck by a construction crew. Engine 3 arrived to find Columbia Gas already on scene. They had the issue controlled and no longer needed our assistance.
6/29 15:44 AFD responded to 3224 Condit ST for a broken utility pole. Engine 3 arrived to find a utility pole damaged pulling lines down. The pole was determined to have Cable lines on it and dispatch advised the Cable company to respond.
6/29 14:44 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester AVE for a Fire Alarm. Upon Arrival Crews checked the building finding the cause of the alarm to be burnt food. Crews were able to reset the alarm.
Motor Vehicle Accidents
6/24 21:44 AFD responded to 13th St & Blackburn AVE for a vehicle vs Motorcycle with a subject trapped under the vehicle. Engine 3 arrived on scene and Boyd County EMS was already on scene providing patient care and had the subject removed from under the vehicle. Crews assisted in treating the patient and Engine 1 set up a Landing Zone at the Lower KCTCS parking lot so the patient could be transported by helicopter to a Trauma Center. Engine 3 assisted with traffic control and removing debris while the vehicles were removed by towing companies.
6/29 12:34 AFD responded to 16th ST & Greenup AVE for a three-vehicle injury accident. Crews assisted BCEMS in treating and packaging 5 patients for transport. Crews began to clear the roadway while towing companies removed the vehicles.
Rescues
6/23 10:23 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester AVE for subjects stuck in an elevator. Crews arrived to find the subject stuck in the elevator on the first floor. Crews were able to successfully remove the occupant with no damage to the elevator. Building maintenance was notified of issues with the elevator.
6/25 08:10 AFD responded to 13th ST Bridge for a reported subject climbing the structure of the bridge over water. Crews located a subject about midway of the bridge on the outside structure of the bridge. Fire and Police crews attempted to convince the subject to come back onto the bridge, while other Fire crews were launching Marine 2 from the riverfront. Crews were able to get the subject safely back onto the bridge.
6/25 14:51 AFD responded to 3012 Lookout St for a reported tree fallen on a house. Crews arrived to find a large tree branch had fallen on a roof and had taken down an electric line as well causing significant damage to the roof. Crews contacted the homeowner and determined the damage appeared to be non-structural and the home was still safe. AEP was notified due to the tree being on an electrical line.
6/27 10:43 AFD responded to 50 15th ST for a subject on the riverbank in the area of the bridge that had stepped on a nail, and it was still in their foot. Crews made access to the area and provided care to the subject and the issue was resolved. Subject opted to stay at location to fish.
6/29 18:00 AFD responded Mutual Aid to 5850 US Route 60 for a vehicle that drove thru a store. Ashland Fire Department Structural Collapse Technicians assessed the building and worked with the towing company to recover the vehicle from the building. There was damage that warranted any shoring to take place at that time.
Emergency Medical Incidents
AFD responded to 4 emergency medical incidents resulting in 2 patients being transported by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 1 overdose incident resulting in 0 patients being transported by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 2 Lift Assist Requests resulting in 1 patient being transported by BCEMS.
Public Service
AFD responded to 8 requests from the public for assistance.
AFD installed smoke detectors in 6 residences.
Fire Prevention
AFD crews completed 4 preplans of Commercial occupancies.
AFD Fire Prevention Office completed 11 inspections, 2 consultations and 1 Fire Investigation.
Fire Safety Message of the Week: Sparklers burn at 2000 degrees and most burns from sparklers involve small children. The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to watch a professional display instead of setting them off yourself.
Training
This week crews trained on driver training cone course and Road course.
Other News
Please remember to use extreme caution with Fireworks within our city. Most of our neighborhoods are densely populated with the use of aerial fireworks creating a hazard to your neighbor’s life and property. According to NFPA in the United States over 19,500 fires occur yearly due to the use of fireworks with an average of 50 injuries and deaths due to these fires. Per Ashland city ordinance fireworks are only allowed to be discharged between the hours of noon and 11pm from June 30th through July 4th. Persons discharging fireworks must be at least 18 years of age and shall not be within 200 feet of any person, vehicle, or building. We strongly recommend that you leave the fireworks to the professionals and enjoy a public fireworks display.