ASHLAND Ashland Fire Department reports from Jan. 6 through Thursday.
Fires/Alarms/Hazardous conditions
Jan. 6: 319 49th St. for low hanging wires near the residence. Crews found cable lines hanging low to the ground. Crews tightened wires to raise them.
Jan. 6: 3702 Landsdowne Dr. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in an apartment due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
Jan. 8: AK Sports Park to set up a landing zone for Health Net.
Jan. 8: 500 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to vaping in a restroom. Alarm was reset.
Jan. 8: 2400 Forest Ave. for a carbon monoxide alarm. Crews investigated with air monitors and found carbon monoxide present. Crews isolated issue to a problem with an HVAC furnace vent. Crews secured utilities to the furnace and called for Columbia Gas to respond. Occupant was advised to leave furnace off until it could be serviced.
Jan. 9: 101 18th St. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to a water flow alarm in the sprinkler system. No problems were found and alarm was reset.
Jan. 9: 1205 Montgomery Ave. to remove a biohazard from a sidewalk. Crews removed hazard.
Jan. 9: 530 Winchester Ave. to assist in resetting a trouble alarm on the fire alarm panel. Occupants were advised to contact their alarm company to look at the issue.
Jan. 10: 3702 Landsdowne Dr. for a fire alarm. No problems were found upon investigation.
Jan. 10: 2200 block of Bath Avenue for a ruptured gas line. Construction crews struck the line while digging. Crews secured the area and remained on scene until Columbia Gas arrived.
Jan. 10: 3700 Landsdowne Dr. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in an apartment due to steam from a shower. Alarm was reset.
Jan. 11: 806 25th St. for a structure fire. Crews found a two-story residential structure with moderate smoke coming from the attic area. Crews found and quickly extinguished a fire in the attic area of the home. Fire damage was isolated to the attic area and some HVAC duct work, with minor smoke and water damage throughout the rest of the structure. Fire cause was determined to be due to electrical wiring in the attic.
Jan. 12: 451 Riverhill Dr. for a fire alarm. Alarm activated due to sprinkler system malfunction in the garden center. Crews were unable to reset alarm and left it in trouble mode. Occupants were advised to have sprinkler system and alarm system serviced.
Jan. 12: 3145 Central Ave. for a smell of natural gas in the residence. Crews investigated with air monitors and could find no problems.
Jan. 12: 3020 Bath Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to construction taking place in the residence. Occupant contacted alarm company.
Motor vehicle accidents
Jan. 6: 1000 block of Ashland Avenue for a single-vehicle accident. Crews found a single vehicle in the roadway on its top. Crews searched the area for any occupants and found none. Crews remained on scene until vehicle was removed.
Jan. 8: Boy Scout Road and Terrace Boulevard for a single-vehicle accident with occupants trapped. Upon arrival, crews found one occupant trapped and one occupant ejected from the vehicle deceased. Crews used JAWS tools to extricate one occupant. Crews assisted in treating injuries and clearing of the roadway. Crews remained on scene until vehicle was removed.
Jan. 12: 13th Street and Winslow Road for a two-vehicle accident. Crews assisted in treating one injury and clearing of the roadway. Crews remained on scene until vehicles were removed.
Jan. 12: 2500 block of Winchester Avenue for a single-vehicle accident. Crews assisted in treating one injury and remained on scene until vehicles were removed and roadway was cleared.
Rescues
Jan. 11: 2203 29th St. for occupants trapped in an elevator. Crews found elevator stalled on first floor. Crews were able to gain access and remove occupants after gaining entry through the elevator door.
Emergency medical incidents
AFD responded to five emergency medical incidents resulting in three patients being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to three overdose incidents resulting in one patient being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to two lift assistance incidents.
Public service
AFD performed one public service assistance incident.
Fire prevention
AFD crews completed 16 preplans of businesses.
AFD Fire Prevention Office completed 13 inspections, four consultations and one public education event.
Fire Safety Message of the Week: Keep lighters and matches out of the reach of children and teach them the dangers of improper use of these items.
Training
All AFD crews completed training in vehicle extrication and structural collapse shoring. McGuire’s Towing assisted over this three day event in providing vehicles and setting up scenarios for each shift to work through at our regional drill tower. The AFD appreciates the time and resources that McGuire’s Towing donates to our department.
Other news
The AFD recently compiled statistics for 2022 activities and they are as follows:
• The AFD responded to 2,132 incidents in 2022.
• Sixty-five percent of the incidents responded to were fire related while 35% were medical related.
• The AFD responded to 54 building fires and 87 incidents of outside, trash or vehicle fires.
• AFD members logged 17,642 hours of training in 2022.
• AFD crews participated in a Red Cross drive to install smoke detectors in homes resulting in 125 homes reached.
• AFD installed smoke detectors in another 122 residences.
• AFD hosted over 1,000 kids visiting stations during fire prevention month.
• AFD Fire Prevention Office completed 605 inspections, 161 consultations and 11 plans reviews.
• Placed new Engine 1 in service at Central Station.
• The AFD had one retirement, hired one new firefighter and promoted a captain and engineer.
• The AFD was awarded $349,945.00 from the Assistance to Firefighter’s Grant to replace exhaust systems and portable radio equipment throughout the department. The AFD also received a $10,000.00 grant from CSX to purchase new fire hose. The AFD was also awarded a PPE grant from the Kentucky Fire Commission to purchase protective hoods for each member. These hoods are designed to decrease the cancer exposure risk to firefighters from the smoke during firefighting operations. Each member received two hoods. Since 2015, the AFD has been awarded more than $1.3 million in grant money.