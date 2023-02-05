Fires / Alarms / Hazardous Conditions
1/29 04:37 AFD responded to 2944 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in an apartment when occupant had turned on the stove. Alarm was reset.
1/29 19:12 AFD responded to 5418 Apple Blossom Ln. for an odor investigation. Crews used air monitors to investigate the residence and found no issues present.
1/30 19:18 AFD responded to 1544 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to power being shut down to the building for maintenance by AEP.
1/31 10:30 AFD responded to 500 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to an accidental activation of a pull station. Security reset the alarm.
1/31 13:42 AFD responded to 2841 Lexington Ave. for a repot of a smell of smoke in the building. Crews isolated issue to an HVAC unit on the roof. Power was secured to the unit and occupants advised to contact a service technician.
1/31 16:49 AFD responded to 1300 Winchester Ave. to assist in resetting roof vents activated during an activation of the alarm by service technicians.
1/31 21:25 AFD responded to 601 Florida St. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to battery issues. Crews checked all batteries and alarm reset.
2/1 18:45 AFD responded to 13th St. and Carter Ave. to assist in removing debris from the roadway. Crews removed hazards from the roadway.
2/2 17:06 AFD responded to 17th St. and Lexington Ave. for a smell of natural gas in the area. Crews investigated and found no problems in the area.
2/2 18:28 AFD responded to 3702 Landsdowne Dr. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a 3rd floor apartment due to apparent malfunction. Alarm was reset.
2/2 20:06 AFD responded to 500 Winchester Ave. for a report of a sign on fire against the building. Crews arrived and found issue to be a propane heater being operated by construction crews.
2/2 23:07 AFD responded to 1140 Carter Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to AEP working on electrical service to the building.
Motor Vehicle Accidents
1/27 18:30 AFD responded to 1211 Carter Ave. for a vehicle accident involving a pedestrian. Crews were cancelled upon arriving on scene by other agencies.
1/29 18:42 AFD responded to 451 Riverhill Dr. for a single-vehicle accident. Accident was due to driver being impaired. Crews assisted in treating injuries and remained on scene to assist in clearing of the roadway.
1/30 18:05 AFD responded to 744 Winchester Ave. for a 2-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle. Crews assisted with treating 1 injury and clearing of the roadway. Crews remained on scene until vehicles were removed.
Emergency Medical Incidents
AFD responded to 9 emergency medical incidents resulting in 8 patients being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 1 overdose incident resulting in 1 patient being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 1 lift assistance incident.
Fire Prevention
AFD crews installed smoke detectors in 4 residences.
AFD crews completed 16 preplans of businesses.
AFD Fire Prevention Office completed 19 inspections and 4 consultations.
Fire Safety Message of the Week: Make a home fire escape plan and practice it with your family. If a fire breaks out in your home, you may have only a few minutes to get out safely once the smoke alarm sounds. Everyone needs to know what to do and where to go if there is a fire.
Training
AFD crews completed training in EMT recertification.
Other News
The AFD took delivery of over 40 new sets of gear for all personnel. Firefighters face a 2 to 3 times greater risk of contracting various cancers due to the hazardous environment we operate in. This gear will allow our personnel to have a spare set of gear to switch into after a fire so that our personnel’s exposure to these harmful products will be more limited.