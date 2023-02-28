Fires / Alarms / Hazardous Conditions
2/17 01:52 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a 5th floor apartment due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
2/17 02:27 AFD responded to Boy Scout Rd. and Greenfield Rd. for a tree down across the roadway. Crews found and removed hazard from the roadway.
2/17 11:45 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a 5th floor apartment due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
2/17 14:09 AFD responded to 3422 Blackburn Ave. for a carbon monoxide alarm. Crews investigated with an air monitor and could find no problems.
2/19 12:49 AFD responded to 2337 Oakview Rd. for a trash fire. Resident extinguished fire in 55-gallon drum.
2/20 10:11 AFD responded to 530 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to work being performed on the alarm system.
2/20 12:09 AFD responded to 13th St. and Megan Neyer Way for an odor of natural gas in the area. Crews investigated and found no problems.
2/20 13:16 AFD responded to Florida St. and Delaware St. for smoke in the area. Crews found a controlled burn of vegetation in the area.
2/20 13:31 AFD responded to 2201 Lexington Ave. for a fire alarm. Crews were cancelled while responding by security.
2/20 15:53 AFD responded to 2933 Central Ave. to check for carbon monoxide. Crews investigated and found no issues.
2/21 17:38 AFD responded to 2450 Clinton St. for a trash fire. Resident extinguished fire.
2/21 19:22 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a 6th floor apartment due to steam from a shower. Alarm was reset.
2/22 10:53 AFD responded to 2548 Greenup Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to alarm company working on the system.
2/22 11:51 AFD responded to the 1300 Block of Front St. for smoke investigation. Crews investigated and found no problems.
2/22 18:21 AFD responded to the 1700 Block of Lexington Ave. for a smoke investigation. Crews found a resident on Montgomery Ave. burning leaves. Resident was advised of burning ordinance and extinguished fire.
2/22 18:56 AFD responded to 200 Mall Rd. to check the building for carbon monoxide. Crews investigated with air monitors and found no problems.
2/23 09:13 AFD responded to 324 15th St. for smoke in the building. Smoke was from cooking. Crews ventilated the building.
Motor Vehicle Accidents
2/21 13:58 AFD responded to Martin Luther King Blvd. and Central Ave. for a 2-vehicle accident. Crews assisted in treating 2 injuries and removing debris from the roadway. Crews remained on scene until tow company had removed vehicles.
Rescues
2/23 00:00 AFD responded to 4879 Sherwood Dr. to assist in a possible structure collapse. The area underneath the front porch of the residence had been washed out and was starting to collapse. The residence foundation was not compromised. Crews assisted by placing shoring supports underneath the front porch area to keep the porch area stable.
Emergency Medical Incidents
AFD responded to 8 emergency medical incidents resulting in 8 patients being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 4 overdose incidents resulting in 3 patients being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 1 lift assistance incident.
Public Service
AFD performed 2 public service assistance incidents.
Fire Prevention
AFD crews installed smoke detectors in 1 residence.
AFD Fire Prevention Office completed 51 inspection and 4 consultations.
Fire Safety Message of the Week: Lithium ion batteries are used in many of today’s electronic devices. They store a large amount of power in a small space. Like any other product, sometimes they can be defective and pose a major fire hazard. Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions for use and if any battery becomes hot, swollen, discolored, or damaged, move it to a safe place outside. Do not dispose of lithium batteries in your household trash, recycling is the best option.
Training
AFD crews completed training in firefighter rescue.