Fires / Alarms / Hazardous Conditions
8/25 13:51 AFD responded to 1620 Belmont ST for a burning complaint. Upon arrival units found a debris pile smoldering in the back yard. The fire was extinguished.
8/27 21:09 AFD responded to 1130 Sharon CT for a Carbon Monoxide Alarm sounding. Upon Arrival crews checked the building finding no cause for the alarm. It was determined the alarm had reached its life span and needed replaced.
8/27 03:29 AFD responded to 1615 Montgomery AVE for a Fire Alarm sounding. Upon Arrival crews checked the building finding no cause for the alarm. The alarm appeared to be caused by dead batteries crews replaced batteries in all detectors.
8/27 14:05 AFD responded to 1933 Central AVE for a reported Structure Fire. Central station units arrived on scene to find light smoke from the eaves of the residence and a fire was visible in the center hallway of the residence. Engine 1 began pulling attack lines while Rescue 1 completed a search of the 1st floor of the residence, finding no occupants. Engine 2 assisted with setting up the water supply and the crew completed a search of the 2nd floor of the residence. Engine 3 arrived and threw ladder on all sides of the residence to provide access and egress from the 2nd floor if needed. Tower 1 was positioned at the front of the house if needed. The fire was extinguished and overhauled. The Fire Marshall was notified to investigate the cause and origin of the fire which is still open at this time.
8/28 14:02 AFD responded to 3702 Lansdowne DR for a Fire Alarm sounding. Upon Arrival crews checked the building finding steam from a shower had set the alarm off. The alarm was reset.
8/29 02:11 AFD responded to 1004 Stella DD for a Fire Alarm sounding. Upon Arrival crews checked the building finding no cause for the alarm. The alarm appeared to be caused by a malfunction of the system and building maintenance was notified.
8/29 08:46 AFD responded to 1300 Front ST for smoke in the area of the riverbank under the bridges. Upon Arrival crews checked the area finding a smoldering campfire in the wooded area under the bridges. Crews ensured the fire was completely extinguished.
8/29 17:36 AFD responded to 3259 Short ST for a Residential Fire Alarm sounding. Upon Arrival crews were meet by homeowner who stated it was burnt food and the alarm was already reset.
8/30 06:13 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester AVE for a Fire Alarm sounding. Upon Arrival crews found burnt food on the stove. Crews were able to remove the food and extinguished it in the sink. Crews had to set up ventilation fans to clear the smoke from the 3rd floor of the building. Once smoke was cleared the alarm was able to reset.
8/30 13:46 AFD responded to 3702 Lansdowne DR for a fire alarm sounding. Upon arrival the building management advised they had subjects doing drywall work that set the alarm off. Engine 3 confirmed the cause and reset the alarm.
8/31 21:47 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester AVE for a Fire Alarm sounding. Upon Arrival crews checked the building finding no cause for the alarm. The alarm was reset.
8/31 15:06 AFD responded to 3702 Lansdowne DR for a fire alarm sounding. Upon arrival the building management advised they had subjects painting a room that had set the alarm off. Engine 3 confirmed the cause and reset the alarm.
Motor Vehicle Accidents
8/25 13:32 AFD responded to MLK BLVD & Central AVE for a 2-vehicle accident with injuries. Upon arrival found a 2-vehicle collision with all parties denying any injuries. Crews assisted with controlling traffic and removing debris from the roadway. Crews stood-by until vehicles were removed by local towing companies.
8/27 11:41 AFD responded 3200BLK Blackburn AVE for a Motorcycle accident with 1 patient. Engine 3 arrived to find a single patient and began patient care and packaging for transport by BCEMS. The motorcycle was removed from the roadway prior to our arrival.
8/28 07:45 AFD responded to 13th ST & Berry ST for a 2-vehicle accident with injuries. Crews arrived to find no injuries. Crews assisted with traffic and removal of debris from the vehicles.
Rescues
8/26 08:49 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester AVE for a subject stuck in an elevator. Crews arrived on scene and were able to shut down the power to elevator and then manually open door to rescue the occupants. The elevator was left out of service and maintenance was notified.
Emergency Medical Incidents
AFD responded to 12 emergency medical incidents resulting in 10 patients being transported by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 6 overdose incidents resulting in 5 patients being transported by BCEMS.
Public Service
AFD responded to 4 requests from the public for assistance.
AFD Installed smoke detectors in 2 Residences.
Fire Prevention
AFD crews completed 8 preplans of area commercial buildings to insure our readiness.
AFD Fire Prevention Office completed 8 inspections,1 Fire cause and origin investigation, and 4 consultations.
Fire Safety Message of the Week: When cooking, keep pot handles turned inwards toward the stove and keep children at least 3 feet away from the stove.
Training
This week crews trained on Haz-Mat in conjunction with neighboring departments. Ashland FD houses the countywide Hazardous Materials Response trailer. This training session focused on setting up decontamination of victims and responders to the hazardous materials incident.