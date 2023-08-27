Fires / Alarms / Hazardous Conditions
8/18 14:38 AFD responded to 2114 Blackburn AVE for a burning complaint units arrived in the area to find a subject had been burning in a fire pit and the fire was already out.
8/18 15:36 AFD responded to 3101 Winchester AVE for a Fire Alarm sounding. Upon Arrival crews checked the building finding no cause for the alarm. The alarm was reset.
8/19 02:38 AFD responded to 1537 Winchester AVE for a Fire Alarm sounding. Upon Arrival crews checked the building finding burnt food had initiated the alarm. The alarm was reset.
8/20 05:21 AFD responded to 3101 Winchester AVE for a Fire Alarm sounding. Upon Arrival crews checked the building finding no cause for the alarm. The alarm appeared to be caused by a malfunction of the system and building maintenance was notified.
8/20 08:33 AFD responded to 3100 Roberts Dr for a structure fire with a subject unable to exit the due to medical conditions. Crews arrived on scene to find light smoke throughout the apartment and the subject was on the front stoop of the apartment. Crews entered to find a small fire on the stove in the kitchen. Crews overhauled the area and shut off power to the stove. The home was determined to be safe for the occupant to return to. Building maintenance was notified about the stove being out of service.
8/20 11:10 AFD responded to 3101 Winchester AVE for a Fire Alarm sounding. Upon Arrival crews checked the building finding no cause for the alarm. Alarm appeared to be caused by a malfunction of the system and building maintenance was notified.
8/21 15:18 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester AVE for a Fire Alarm sounding. Upon Arrival crews checked the building finding no cause for the alarm. The alarm appeared to be caused by a malfunction of the system and building maintenance was notified.
8/22 11:57 AFD responded to 461 Riverhill Dr for a Fire Alarm sounding. Upon Arrival crews were meeting by a cleaning crew steam cleaning the kitchen hood system and there was no problem at the location.
8/22 12:50 AFD responded to 2240 Beech St for a Fire Alarm sounding. Upon Arrival crews were by the occupant who stated they had burnt food and the alarm was reset already and our assistance was no longer needed.
8/22 19:32 AFD responded to 500 Winchester AVE for an odor of natural gas. Crews arrived on scene and no odor could be detected and building was checked with air monitors with no abnormal readings.
8/22 23:30 AFD responded to 2221 Central AVE for a Fire Alarm. Crews arrived to find the sprinkler system had malfunctioned and filled with water but was not flowing water into the building. Crews worked to shut down the system. Building maintenance was advised the system would need to be repaired.
8/23 16:42 AFD responded to 2944 Winchester AVE for a Fire Alarm sounding. Upon Arrival crews checked the building finding burnt food had initiated the alarm. The alarm was reset.
8/23 17:03 AFD responded to 2944 Winchester AVE for a Fire Alarm sounding. Upon Arrival crews checked the building finding burnt food in a different apartment than the prior call had initiated the alarm. The alarm was reset.
8/23 20:17 AFD responded to 300BLK 32nd ST for reports of smoke in the area. Engine 2 arrived in the area and could find no smoke or Fire in the area. Crews checked the area thoroughly and cleared the scene.
8/24 19:27 AFD responded to 3021 Montgomery AVE for a reported odor of natural gas in the area. Engine 2 arrived in the area and could find no odor and no abnormal reading were detected with the air monitors.
8/24 22:53 AFD responded to 2240 Beech ST for a reported odor of natural gas in the house. Engine 3 arrived to be meet by the owner that had already found source of odor and it was not natural gas. Engine 3 crew confirmed with the occupant what the odor was, and units cleared the scene.
Motor Vehicle Accidents
8/18 16:21 AFD responded to Nolte ST & S 29th ST for a motorcycle accident. Crews arrived on scene to find 1 patient with leg injury and began treatment prior to the arrival of BCEMS.
8/20 11:41 AFD responded to 9th ST & Carter AVE for a two-vehicle injury accident with one vehicle on fire. Crews arrived to find 2 subjects injured and one vehicle that had a fire in the engine compartment but had been extinguished by good samaritans prior to our arrival. Our crews overhauled the vehicle that had been on fire and assisted with packaging and loading patients for transport by Boyd County EMS. Crew stood-by and assisted local towing companies with removal of vehicles and debris from the roadway.
8/21 12:40 AFD responded to 2800BLK Winchester AVE for a vehicle vs Golf Cart with injury. Crews arrived to find 1 injury and that the vehicle had a small fire in the engine compartment that was extinguished prior to arrival. Crews checked the vehicle for any further fire hazard and assisted Boyd County EMS in treating the patient. Crews remained on scene until the towing company removed the vehicles.
Rescues
8/18 12:59 AFD Stood-by while APD investigated a reported Bomb threat that our service were not needed after their investigation.
8/20 14:11 AFD responded to 3101 Winchester AVE for a subject stuck in an elevator. Crews arrived on scene and used the fire service recall feature to allow the occupants out of the elevator. Crews found a pair of glasses stuck in the elevator door track. After their removal the elevator functioned normally
8/22 12:31 AFD responded to 1400 College Dr for a Golf Cart that had rolled over the embankment and came to rest partially down the raven. Rescue 1 set up a rope system and packaged the patient in a stakes basket and brought the patient back to the top of the hill. Patient was then transported by Boyd County EMS.
Emergency Medical Incidents
AFD responded to 9 emergency medical incidents resulting in 4 patients being transported by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 3 overdose incidents resulting in 2 patients being transported by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 1 request for lifting assistance that resulted in 0 patients being transported by BCEMS.
Public Service
AFD responded to 10 requests from the public for assistance.
AFD Installed smoke detectors in 1 Residences.
Fire Prevention
AFD Fire Prevention Office completed 12 inspections,1 Fire Alarm Plan Review, and 2 consultations.
Fire Safety Message of the Week: Never disable a smoke alarm! If it is chirping, then replace the battery. If you take an alarm down for any reason, make sure you put it back up.
Training
Future members of our dive team utilized Dawson Pool this week for basic Dive Training as well as our other crews used the pool for Water Rescue Training.
Participated in a Disaster drill involving an underground transmission pipeline that runs threw out our county. This drill was coordinated by the Boyd County Local Emergency Planning Commission in conjunction with Cannonsburg FD.
Other News
This week you have seen our crews in Central Park walking around in groups with Compasses near the new shelter houses. Our crews were working with Mike Crawford who is an expert in the area land tracking and orientation with compasses. Our crews are completing this training to allow us to be able to search for people in the rural parts of our city as well as surrounding areas. This training will also be very useful should a natural disaster occur, and we are working in an area that has been devastated and landmarks are gone. Our crews learned many basic skills that could help them in future incidents and furthering their training.