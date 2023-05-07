ASHLAND Ashland Fire Department reports from April 28 through Thursday.
Fires/Alarms/Hazardous conditions
April 28: 3702 Landsdowne Dr. for a fire alarm. The alarm was activated in a second floor apartment due to cooking. The alarm was reset.
April 28: 3101 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. The alarm was activated in a third floor apartment due to a malfunction. The alarm was reset.
April 29: 2056 Raybourne Rd. for a tree down across the roadway. Crews found and removed a small tree from the roadway.
April 29: 1508 Montgomery Ave. for a reported structure fire. Found smoke visible from the basement area. Crews forced entry to one apartment then finding the source being a rug on fire in utility room. Crews extinguished the fire.
April 29: Blevins Street for a tree blocking the roadway. Crews found a small tree in the roadway and removed the tree.
April 29: 8th Street and Winchester Avenue for a utility line blocking the roadway. Crews found a cable line in the roadway and it was removed.
April 30: 1442 Winchester Avenue for a fire alarm sounding. Upon arrival the building was not evacuated and upon investigation by crews no cause for the alarm could be found. Alarm was reset by crews and the alarm held.
May 1: 3131 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm sounding. Upon arrival the crew investigated to find the alarm to be caused by steam from a shower. The alarm was reset by the crew and the alarm held.
May 1: 3400 block of Robin Lynn Drive for a reported structure fire. Dispatch advised the caller was a child and the location was obtained from GPS location on the cell phone. Crews arrived on scene to find nothing visible. Crews contacted a parent who advised that a child that was playing with a deactivated cell phone had made the call. Child was educated about dangers of making a false call.
May 2: 1701 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Upon arrival crews found the alarm to be caused by dust from a construction crew. Alarm was reset by Crews on scene.
May 2: 1721 Greenup Ave. for a reported structure fire. Dispatch advised the caller reported a trash can on fire that had extended to the wall, and they had attempted to put it out. Crews arrived on scene to find nothing visible from the exterior. Engine 1/Rescue 1 entered the apartment to find the fire out. Crews checked for extension inside and overhauled the area. Engine 2 used a ladder to access the outside wall finding minor extension from the fire. The crew also assisted in treating one patient exposed to smoke.
May 3: 3007 Simpson Road for an electrical fire in a house. Crews arrived on scene to find nothing visible from the exterior. Upon investigation they found an outlet that was charred and isolated the power to the area. Crews also installed smoke detectors in the house.
May 3: 1324 Cantrell St. for an odor of natural gas in the area. Crews checked the area and the residence with no issues located.
May 4: 3111 Blackburn Ave. for a fire alarm. Upon arrival crews found the alarm to be caused by repairs being made to the systems. Alarm was reset by crews on scene.
Motor vehicle accidents
April 28: Martin Luther King Boulevard and Lexington Avenue for a two-vehicle accident. No injuries were reported. Crews assisted in clearing the roadway and remained on scene until one vehicle was removed by the towing company.
April 29: 1144 Belmont Street for a vehicle vs. a structure. Crews found damage to the block wall of the basement. Rescue 1 crew determined no stabilization was needed at the time and crews secured the area until repairs could be made.
May 2: 13th Street and Lexington Avenue for a reported two vehicle accident. Upon arrival crews assisted with treating one patient. Crews assisted in clearing the roadway and remained on scene until both vehicles were removed by the towing company.
May 3: 500 Winchester Avenue for a reported two vehicle accident. Upon arrival crews assisted with treating three patients. Vehicles were removed from the roadway.
May 4: 12th Street and Winchester Avenue for a reported two vehicle accident. Upon arrival crews assisted with treating one patient. Crews assisted in clearing the roadway and remained on scene until both vehicles were removed by the towing company.
Rescues
April 28: 2300 block of Crooks Street for a missing juvenile. Crews assisted in searching the area. APD located the juvenile unharmed.
April 29: 3131 Winchester Avenue for a subject trapped in an elevator. The fire service recall feature was used to remove the victim from the elevator. Crews also cleaned the door tracks and the elevator worked properly.
April 30: 2201 Winchester Avenue for a subject trapped in an elevator. The power was shut down to the elevator and subjects were removed from the elevator by Rescue 1 Crew. The elevator was left out of service until repairs could be made.
April 30: 900 block of Montgomery Ave. for a missing adult with dementia. Crews assisted in searching the area. The subject was found in Ironton, OH.
May 2: 2201 Lexington Ave. for reported subjects trapped in an elevator. Crews found one subject still in the elevator. The power was shut off to the elevator and the subject was safely removed. The elevator was left out of service.
May 2: 933 Blackburn Ave. for an infant locked in a vehicle. The crew arrived to find the child in no distress. Entry was gained to the vehicle with no damage.
Emergency medical incidents
AFD responded to six emergency medical incidents resulting in three patients being transported by BCEMS.
AFD responded to two overdose incidents resulting in one patient being transported by BCEMS.
AFD responded to four lift assistance incidents.
Public service
AFD responded to four requests from the public for assistance.
AFD completed two smoke detector installations.
Fire prevention
Thirty-two inspections and four consultations
Fire Safety Message of the Week: Never disable a smoke alarm! Replace the battery if it is chirping and install a new smoke alarm if it is more than 10 years old.
Training
Another great safety advance for our department has occurred this week. Our city graciously allowed us to equip all air packs with a bailout system. These systems will allow our firefighters to safely exit a second story or higher building using a rope system that will be carried on all air packs that attaches to a belt worn in each fire fighters turnout gear. This adds a level of safety to our firefighters we have not been able to provide in the past. This week our crews completed training on the system and was able to place them in service on all apparatus.
Other news
The AFD began hydrant testing and maintenance on April 3. Testing will be conducted Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day through the month of April. Residents should be receiving notification in their utility bill.
Zone maps will be uploaded each day to Alertsense and to the fire department along with the City of Ashland Facebook pages.
If we are in your neighborhood testing, water pressure may be reduced. Some discoloration of your water may occur. Please allow your water to run until it is clear before use for washing clothes or consumption.
We would like to announce the promotion of Keith Salmon to Battalion Chief and will be assigned to 2 Turn working out of Central Station. Keith Salmon started his career as a firefighter on 7-17-2000, promoted to Engineer 6-10-2007, and then promoted to Captain on 8-23-2009.
The thoughts and prayers of the Ashland Fire Department are with the family and friends of Retired Engineer Frank Gary Collins. Engineer Collins passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Engineer Collins joined the Ashland Fire Department September 16, 1970. As a Firefighter, he is credited with rescuing Bernard Malloy from a second story window during a residential fire. In 1984, he was promoted to Engineer where he served until his retirement on June 30, 1990.