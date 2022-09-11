Fires / Alarms / Hazardous Conditions
9/2 22:22 AFD responded to 3101 Winchester Ave. or a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a 7th floor apartment due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
9/3 04:26 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a 2nd floor apartment due to a malfunction. Alarm was reset.
9/3 12:34 AFD responded to 1221 Lexington Ave. for smoke in the building. Upon investigation, crews noticed lights coming on an off in the building. Crews checked a roof top HVAC unit and found the motor on fire. Power was secured to the building and the fire extinguished with an extinguisher. AEP was notified and responded along with building maintenance. Scene was turned over to them.
9/4 14:52 AFD responded to 3101 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a 7th floor apartment due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
9/4 17:59 AFD responded to 818 Fair Franz Ct. for a tree that had fallen onto a structure. Crews found the tree had struck a carport and an adjacent home. No utilities were involved and no major structural damage, other than the carport, were reported.
9/4 18:05 AFD responded to the 1000 Block of Florida St. for a smoke investigation. No problems were found.
9/4 19:20 AFD responded to 2205 Blackburn Ave. for a structure fire. Crews found heavy fire from the front of the structure upon arrival. Crews deployed lines and main body of fire was knocked down within minutes. Fire started in the front area of the home in a utility room. The structure suffered fire damage to the front with smoke and water damage throughout the rest of the structure. Cause was undetermined.
9/4 21:00 AFD responded to 713 Martin Luther King Blvd. for a smell of smoke in the structure. Crews secured electric service to the building. Crews also found individuals on the hillside behind the business burning. It was determined odor was from that issue. Utilities were turned back on, and high levels of carbon monoxide became present in the building. Gas utility was secured, and occupants notified to contact their maintenance personnel.
9/4 23:18 AFD responded to 3101 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a 1st floor apartment due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
9/5 21:20 AFD responded to 3101 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in an 8th floor apartment due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
9/6 08:16 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a 4th floor apartment due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
9/6 13:17 AFD responded to 2516 Carter Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a kitchen hood sensor due to a malfunction. Alarm was reset.
9/7 17:32 AFD responded to 3101 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a 9th floor apartment due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
9/7 19:13 AFD responded to 609 Hagan Ct. for a carbon monoxide alarm. Crews investigated using air monitors and could find no problems. Crews did find that smoke detectors were not functioning and replaced all the detectors in the residence.
9/7 20:32 AFD responded to 461 Riverhill Dr. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a restroom due to vaping. Alarm was reset.
9/8 13:57 AFD responded to 4715 Nancy Ct. for a reported structure fire. Crews found Sewer Department smoke testing drains in the area. Crews checked the residence and installed smoke detectors in the residence.
Motor Vehicle Accidents
9/3 14:01 AFD responded to 1000 Greenup Ave. for a 2-vehicle accident. No injuries were reported. Crews assisted with clearing of the roadway.
9/4 19:43 AFD responded to 15th St. and Carter Ave. for a 2-vehicle accident. Crews assisted with treating 1 injury and clearing of the roadway.
9/6 16:56 AFD responded to 5260 13th St. for a 2-vehicle accident with injuries. Crews assisted in treating injuries and clearing of the roadway.
Rescues
9/8 14:26 AFD responded to 1544 Winchester Ave. for occupants trapped in an elevator. Crews found elevator stalled on the 3rd floor. Crews isolated power and removed the occupants from the elevator. Scene was turned over to building maintenance.
Emergency Medical Incidents
AFD responded to 6 emergency medical incidents resulting in 2 patients being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 4 overdose incidents resulting in 3 patients being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 3 lift assistance incidents.
AFD responded to 1 welfare check.
Public Service
AFD performed 4 public service assistance incidents.
Fire Prevention
AFD crews completed 8 preplans of businesses.
AFD Fire Prevention Office completed 7 inspections and 3 consultations.
Fire Safety message of the Week: Do you wear glasses or hearing aids? Keep them by your bed while sleeping so that you can quickly access them in an emergency. Not being able to see or hear properly can slow you down or disorient you while trying to escape a fire.
Training
AFD completed training in CPR recertifications, officer training, and driver training.