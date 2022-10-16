Fires / Alarms / Hazardous Conditions
10/7 14:15 AFD responded to the 3000 Block of Simpson Rd. for a smoke investigation. Crews investigated the area and could find no problems.
10/8 18:53 AFD responded to Oakview Rd. and Sellars St. for a smoke investigation. Crews found a residence on Sellars St. was burning brush in their back yard. Crews extinguished the fire.
10/9 11:42 AFD responded to 2026 Sharon Rd. for a gas leak. Residence had struck a gas line while digging outside of the residence. Crews shut off gas at meter which stopped flow of gas. Crews notified Columbia Gas and scene was turned over to them.
10/9 14:21 AFD responded to 713 Martin Luther King Blvd. for a smell of gas in the building. Crews investigated using air monitors and could not find any issues.
10/9 23:30 AFD responded to the 400 Block of Florida St. for a burning complaint. Crews investigated the area and could find no problems.
10/10 07:09 AFD responded to 2341 Winchester Ave. for a structure fire. Crews arrived on scene and found a fire on the 4th floor of the building. AFD called for assistance from the Cannonsburg and Russell fire departments for additional aerial units. Crews extinguished fire found on the 4th floor utilizing an interior attack. Several off-duty crews responded to the scene to assist. Westwood fire department assisted in covering the city during this incident by providing a crew to stand by at Central Station. The Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
10/10 07:26 AFD responded to 500 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm company cancelled units while responding.
10/10 18:38 AFD responded to 2319 Smith St. for a fire alarm. Upon investigation, crews found smoke in the structure. Crews found the source to be an overheated wall outlet in the basement. Fire was found around the wall and extinguished using water can extinguishers and a hose line. Crews removed smoke from the structure. Fire damage was confined to the area around the outlet.
10/11 10:13 AFD responded to 3101 Winchester Ave. for a smell of natural gas in an apartment. Crews used air monitors and investigated an apartment on the 5th floor and could not find any problems.
10/11 22:21 AFD responded to 1900 Front St. for a machinery fire. Crews arrived on scene and found a shredder unit with a small debris fire around it. Power was isolated to the unit and fire extinguished.
10/12 02:50 AFD responded to 4808 Blackburn Ave. to investigate an odor in the residence. Crews investigated with air monitors and found no issues. While on scene units installed smoke detectors in the residence.
10/12 09:21 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in an apartment due to steam from a shower. Alarm was reset.
10/12 14:01 AFD responded to 4312 Chadwick St. for a carbon monoxide alarm. Crews investigated the structure using air monitors and found no problems. Batteries were changed in the carbon monoxide alarm and resident was advised to replace the detector.
10/12 17:42 AFD responded to 2422 Carroll St. for a smell of natural gas in the residence. Crews detected a slight odor of natural gas in the residence. Crews secured gas, ventilated the structure, and advised resident to contact Columbia Gas.
10/13 15:23 AFD responded to 3101 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a 2nd floor apartment due to a malfunction. Alarm was reset.
10/13 16:31 AFD responded to 3101 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a 2nd floor apartment due to a malfunction. Alarm was reset and maintenance replaced the smoke detector.
10/13 22:54 AFD responded to 1133 York St. for a possible electrical fire. Crews found an overheated electrical plug on the clothes dryer. Crews looked for any fire around the wall and nothing was found. Crews isolated the power to the dryer and advised the resident to have an electrician look at the issue.
Motor Vehicle Accidents
10/8 15:13 AFD responded to 13th St. and Oakview Rd. for a 2-vehicle accident. No injuries were reported. Crews cleared debris from the roadway.
10/8 18:23 AFD responded to Martin Luther King Blvd. and Central Ave. for a 3-vehicle accident. Crews assisted with treating 1 injury.
10/10 07:17 AFD responded to Martin Luther King Blvd. and Montgomery Ave. for a 2-vehicle accident. Crews assisted in treating 2 injuries. BCEMS released units to respond to a building fire after they arrived on scene.
10/10 16:59 AFD responded to Boy Scout Rd. and Friel Ct. for a single-vehicle accident. A vehicle had struck a deer. Crews assisted with treating 2 injuries.
10/11 16:00 AFD responded to 24th St. and Carter Ave. for a 2-vehicle accident. No injuries were reported. Crews assisted in clearing of the roadway.
Rescues
10/7 15:44 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester Ave. for occupants trapped on an elevator. Occupants were already off the elevator when crews arrived on scene. Elevator was checked and was operating properly.
10/8 15:26 AFD responded to 1240 Winchester Ave. for an occupant trapped by their seatbelt in a vehicle. Crews cut seatbelt from the occupant. No injuries were reported.
10/9 14:00 A resident stopped in Station 3 advising they could not remove a ring from their finger. Crews removed ring from the individual’s finger.
10/12 08:42 AFD responded to 1112 39th St. for a resident who was entangled in a porch swing. Crews were able to free the resident with no injuries. Crews repaired the swing for the resident.
Emergency Medical Incidents
AFD responded to 7 emergency medical incidents resulting in 7 patients being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 4 overdose incidents resulting in 3 patients being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 1 lift assistance incident.
Public Service
AFD performed 9 public service incidents.
Fire Prevention
AFD crews installed smoke detectors in 5 residences.
AFD crews conducted 3 station tours for various schools.
AFD crews participated in 2 safety demonstration events.
AFD crews conducted 16 preplans of businesses.
AFD Fire Prevention Office completed 9 inspections, 5 consultations, 1 fire alarm system plan review, 1 fire investigation, and 1 public education event.
Fire Safety Message of the Week: Today’s homes burn faster than ever. You may have as little as two minutes (or less) to safely escape a home fire from the time the smoke alarm sounds. Your ability to get out of a home during a fire depends on early warning from smoke alarms and advance planning.
Training
AFD crews completed officers training and fire control training.
Other News
The AFD hosted the Ashland Alliance Community Leadership Development Program Public Safety Day on Wednesday, Oct. 12. This event allowed 16 community leaders to learn about the operations of the AFD and participate in hands on training and demonstrations.
The Ashland Police Department, Boyd County EMS, and Health Net Air Medical also participated. Fire Marshal Brad Maggard and Ashland Police Lieutenant Eric Taylor serve as the Day Chairpersons for the Public Safety Day event.